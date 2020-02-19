Competing against one of the most prolific scorers and rebounders in the state, it was Frontier guard Elise Enriquez who stole the show Wednesday night
Enriquez scored a career-best 39 and added seven rebounds and keyed a 17-2 second-quarter run that helped third-seeded Frontier pull away for a 77-53 win over No. 14 Golden West in the opening round of the Division-III Girls Basketball Central Section Tournament Wednesday.
Enriquez was a force inside and out, getting to the rim with ease during a 20-point first half. She followed that with an outstanding performance from the outside in the second half, where she hit four of her six three pointers.
"My shots were on tonight," said Enriquez, who with 1:30 to play in the third quarter, had just one less point (30) than the entire Trailblazer team (31). "My teammates were great with getting me the ball. It was just falling tonight."
The senior guard also contributed to a dominant effort on the glass. Six different Titans had at least five rebounds -- Amerikus Lucas led all players with 13 -- and Frontier out-rebounded the Trailblazers 62-34.
The Titans also mostly contained Blazer star Indya Smith, who came in averaging 15.7 points and 12.1 rebounds. Smith finished with 18 points, but 12 of them came in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.
It was a far cry from a matchup between the teams last season, when Smith had 29 points and 14 rebounds in a game Frontier won 58-55 in overtime.
"They decided they wanted to play defense," Frontier coach Deran Smith said of his team. "Watching film on her, we knew she made them go, she was their engine. And we just said we were not going to let one person beat us."
A veteran team with big dreams, the Titans are expecting similar success as the postseason continues.
"We've been in the playoffs the last three years and we don't want to go home," Smith said.
"It's one step closer to Valley," Enriquez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.