This one was destined to go the distance.
In true rivalry fashion, East High defeated Highland volleyball in five sets — 14-25, 25-11, 25-16, 28-30, 16-14 — on Tuesday night on the Blades' homefloor.
The win moved East to 12-13-3 overall and 4-1 in Southeast Yosemite League play while Highland is 17-11-1 on the year and 3-2 in league.
The two teams entered Tuesday’s match a game back of Mira Monte in the standings, although this match clearly went far deeper than records or SEYL positioning.
East High moved into the SEYL this season and head coach Johnitta Clemons said it was the first time the Blades and Scots squared off in three years on the volleyball court.
The competitiveness was evident from the start, with pride being displayed on both sides and players laying it on the line. East got off to a slow start, then recovered to win sets three and four handily. The match then went down to the wire, with a back-and-forth fourth set and a fifth and final stanza that also was nip and tuck until the very end.
"One and one. We scored, they scored, we scored, they scored. That’s just the way it was,” said East senior outside hitter Jackie Mejorado.
Mejorado and fellow senior standout Venicia Ornelas said it was a long day at school waiting to take the floor in such an anticipated contest.
“The whole day (classmates) were talking about playing your rival and how everybody is telling you, ‘you better win. We’ll be cheering for you,’” Mejorado said. “It felt really long.”
Said Clemons: “That was the issue — trying to keep them focused. They had been so excited all week about Highland. Ever since we’ve moved into the league they’ve been excited.”
The 6-foot-3 Ornelas (33 kills) and Mejorado (17 kills, six aces) were particularly impressive in the victory.
“They did their job. They went for it. They terminated the ball,” Clemons said.
Soleil Baameur added 48 assists for East while Mariah Tillery had 12 digs.
Highland was led by Isabel Villalta (27 assists, 19 digs, 13 aces), Jazmyn Kizziar (15 kills, 11 digs, two blocks) and Nayeli Chavolla Ayala (10 kills, 10 digs, seven aces).
