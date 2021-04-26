A 17-0 run between the third and fourth quarters broke a tie game wide open for East High, which defeated Foothill 58-46 in each team's boys basketball season opener Monday.
East tops Foothill in boys basketball opener behind 17-0 run
- BY CLAY CUNNINGHAM ccunningham@bakersfield.com
Nathaniel Webb started the run with a turnaround jumper in the final moments of the third quarter. The Blades then put up the first 15 of the fourth, a stretch highlighted by Frankie Garcia and Elias Hubbard 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
The rally was also sparked by a change in defensive scheme, which East coach James Dominguez said lit a spark in a team that was lethargic at times.
"They were beating us to all 50-50 balls," Dominguez said. "I thought our half-court trap changed the game. They were just beating us to the ball and we had to do something to change it up. So we had to go to our half-court trap, which I don't really like to go to, but it's effective. They got after it and we actually finished instead of missing shots and fumbling the ball out of bounds."
Aaron Ramos scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter, and he added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double for East. Webb added 12 points and six rebounds in the win.
Foothill was led by the 12-point, 15-rebound double-double of Erick Polanco. Polanco had seven points in the third quarter, sparking an 8-0 rally that gave the Trojans the lead after they'd fallen behind by as many as nine in the first quarter.
