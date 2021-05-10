East softball blasts North, scores in double figures for the 10th straight game

After being shutout in its season opener against Foothill, there wasn't anywhere to go but up for the East High softball team.
Now, just over a month later, it's difficult to imagine the Blades offense soaring any higher.
East scored double digit runs for the 10th-consecutive game and earned its ninth-consecutive win, jumping all over North early for a 10-0 win in five innings Monday.
East has scored 131 runs over its last 10 games and is averaging 13.3 during its win streak.
"It's very fun," said Brooklynn Jerdin, who drove in two runs Monday and currently has a .700 batting average. "It's fun to watch. Fun to be in."
It looked as if the Blades were primed to go down in order in the first inning, but a two-out North error opened the door for a four-run rally, which began when Mariah Chavarria drove home Jerdin by blasting an RBI double to the wall in right-center field.
Balance has been key to East's offensive onslaught, and that was the case again Monday.
Jerdin, who drove in runs on a second-inning double and a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, was the only player with multiple RBIs, but she got plenty of help, as Chavarria, Sariah Cueto and Margaret Benegas all scored two runs.
Currently, Jerdin, Chavarria (.647), Benegas (.639) and Cueto (.586) are all batting well over .500 for the 9-2 Blades, and coach Joshlyn Horton has a simple explanation for the highly prolific output.
"A ton of batting practice," she said. "Every practice is batting practice for us. At some point, we do a drill every day to help with that batting. And it’s more consistent. It’s not just here and there, every game every girl is hitting better and better.”
Jerdin had a dominant game in the pitching circle as well, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
Emily Dowden had the lone hit of the game for North, which fell to 0-10.