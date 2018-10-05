East quarterback Richard Lara performed near-flawlessly in a see-saw battle against South that came down to the very end.
Trailing by three points with 6:53 remaining in the contest, the senior signal caller led the Blades on a time-consuming, 70-yard drive that ended with him rushing into the end zone from five yards out to lift visiting East to a thrilling 21-17 victory over the Rebels on Friday night.
Lara didn't put up gaudy numbers — 113 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns — but he came up big in the clutch throughout the game, which featured five lead changes.
"We just had to get some points on the board," Lara said. "It was a crazy game. The momentum was on our side though. We just had to score that touchdown to get this 'W'."
Nathan Martinez had 90 yards from scrimmage (49 rushing and 41 receiving) for East, which snapped a four-game losing streak against South and improved to 2-0 in Southeast Yosemite League play.
"It's a big victory," East coach Chad Grider said. "...We knew it was going to be a tough one and our guys dug down deep made the plays when we needed to."
Lara was 3 of 3 passing for 38 yards and ran three times for 17 yards on the game-winning drive.
"He did a great job," Grider said. "He was triple-threat. He made some great reads and the offensive line did a great job blocking for him."
South's most productive offensive weapon was Joseph Jones, who rushed for 120 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, on eight carries.
East led 14-10 at halftime. There were three lead changes in the first half.
South took the game's opening drive and moved the ball 50 yards before settling for a 37-yard field goal by Luis Haro.
East's first points of the game came at the end of a nine-play drive. Lara faked an inside handoff and then fired a 3-yard slant to Michael Rodriguez for a touchdown.
Trailing 7-3, South regained the lead on its very next offensive play, with Jones' long TD run.
Midway through the second quarter East took advantage of great field position, due to a short punt, and pulled back in front on Brandon Austin's 5-yard TD run, that was setup up by a 28-yard run by Lara.
The offensive yardage stats were almost identical in the first half, with East out-gaining South 131-130.
