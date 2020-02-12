Though it took over 40 minutes to do so, the East High girls soccer team emphatically flexed its muscle in the second half of its Central Section opener.
Laila Baamuer started a scoring rally with a goal 7:40 into the second half as the third-seeded Blades pulled away for a 4-1 win over 14th-seeded Santa Maria in the Division-IV playoff opener Wednesday.
Baamuer had several scoring opportunities in the first half, none better than in the final minute, when she shook a defender and angled a shot at the right post. The shot looked like it would ricochet into the net, but Saint goalie Dulce Suarez got a hand on the ball off the bounce and batted it away.
But Baamuer wouldn't be denied when she got another clean look in the 48th minute. After outracing a defender, she found herself all alone in front of the net, lined up her shot, and powered it past Suarez for the go-ahead score.
The meticulous approach to breakaway opportunities came by design, as Baamuer says Blades coach Marty Martinez has been working with her and her teammates all season to improve their efficiency at the net.
"Throughout the year, (coach Martinez) has walked the whole team through the whole breakaway thing," she said. "He told us to get inside of every player, that way you can have a clear shot at either corner. I thought 'I did this whole thing right so this has to go right.'"
Despite being a much higher seed, the Blades quickly learned they were going to have their work cut out for them, dodging a bullet just 23 seconds in when an open shot by Saint forward Elizabeth Sarabia careened off the crossbar.
East struck first when Lizbeth Espinoza scored off a great pass from Yoana Vielma four minutes in, but found themselves in a 1-1 tie at the half after Paola Diaz answered for Santa Maria.
But the lethargy East seemed to play with for much of the first half was absent in the second. The Blades dominated possession and extended their lead on a breakaway goal by Mia Garcia in the 59th minute.
With 8:29 to play, Espinoza provided further insurance with her second goal of the game.
Feeling the second half was more indicative of their abilities than the first, East players say their goals remain simple one game into the postseason.
"To win is all we want," Espinoza said. "To keep going as far as we can go. That's it."
