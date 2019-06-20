Kasey Tittlemier might need to break out the white tape and black sharpie for a bit, but the new East High football coach is ready to get it all squared away.
Tittlemier, who was the offensive line coach at Centennial the past three seasons, becomes the fourth head coach in 21 months at East, a trend the 2002 Centennial graduate is looking to change with less than a month left until the start of practice.
“The hardest part is building relationships this late in the game,” Tittlemier said. “But we are going to do the best we can. I am really leaning heavily on what is already in place and let the kids know that I am going to keep the consistency.”
The vacancy came about late in the offseason because Chad Grider stepped down in April to help his family. Grider took over for David Thorp who resigned in April of 2018 after David Fanucchi was let go in 2017 after four years as the Blades’ head coach.
“I’ve had a lot of talks with Grider and hoping he can come help out when he is available,” Tittlemier said. “I am going to try and be another person for those kids to earn their trust.”
Tittlemier played at Bakersfield College before transferring to Missouri Western State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Tittlemier returned to Bakersfield to coach the offensive line on the junior varsity team at Centennial in 2008 before moving back to his wife’s hometown in Missouri. The family returned to town in 2016.
Tittlemier said he began working with players at East on Monday and is eager to lean on the returning starters to build a bond knowing the official start of practice begins a month.
“I told them that I appreciate all of the hard work they have put in without knowing who their head coach is,” Tittlemier said. “I told them that I am excited to be there and will have fire to get going. We have talent, they just need consistency. I am going to do what is best for the program.”
East, which went 5-6 in 2018 in Grider’s lone season as head coach, opens at Golden Valley on Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.