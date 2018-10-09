Ashley Herman was in third grade the last time Bakersfield Christian lost a league volleyball match.
Now Herman, a freshman standout at outside hitter for the Eagles, is helping lead BCHS this season.
The Eagles beat Tehachapi 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14 on Tuesday at home, extending the Eagles' league win streak to 76 matches dating back to 2012.
BCHS (17-7, 7-0) won 69 consecutive matches in the South Sequoia League and is now undefeated in its first season in the South Yosemite League. The Eagles have three matches to go before the start of the Central Section Division II playoffs.
“That’s awesome to think about,” Herman said of the league win streak. “It’s cool that it’s been going on for so long and now I get to be a part of it.”
The win for BCHS puts the Eagles in the driver’s seat for the SYL title. Tehachapi (18-7, 5-2) is the lone team to take a set off the Eagles through the first seven matches of league play.
“I feel like we are going to go really far because this is a great group of girls,” Herman said. “We have an amazing coach and that helps a lot.”
BCHS coach Matt Touchstone has watched his young team improve throughout the season.
Touchstone has leaned on Herman and sophomores Ireland Calderwood, Grace Kennelley and Addie Schaefer to complement seniors Jessica Stump and Catherine Balfanz, along with junior Lexi Reynish.
“We’ve been working on them being more consistent,” Touchstone said. “That’s been the trouble with them being younger, because they tend to make some errors. But tonight they really showed that consistency.”
Herman led BCHS with 16 kills while Schaefer added 15 and Balfanz chipped in 12. Reynish led the Eagles with 25 assists as Balfanz added 23 and Kennelley had 25 digs. Stump led the way with four blocks.
Touchstone said his coaching staff’s focus is on making sure the Eagles are geared up for another playoff run after BCHS has advanced to the section championships each of the previous five seasons. That includes two D-IV titles in 2013 and 2014 and consecutive D-III titles in 2015 and 2016. The Eagles lost to Tulare-Mission Oak in five sets in the D-II finals last season.
“It’s been our focus every year,” Touchstone said. “We have to always have our eyes on the playoffs. Every game is a chance to work on us and not who is on the other side of the net. That’s been the focus every time.”
