A team with the initials BCHS is guaranteed to win a Division 4 boys basketball state championship in Sacramento this weekend.
The members of the Bakersfield Christian boys team are hopeful they'll be the ones bringing a state trophy back to their school.
The fifth-seeded Eagles overcame a sluggish start to earn a 57-43 road win over No. 2 Palisades in the D-4 Regional Finals Tuesday night.
The Eagles fell behind 6-1 early, only to outscore the Dolphins 10-2 the rest of the first quarter before grinding out a 25-18 lead at the half.
The Dolphins kept things close, cutting a 10-point deficit down to 32-28 midway through the third quarter.
But the Eagles never let them get any closer. They increased their advantage to 41-32 at period's end then essentially iced the game away when a Jayden Huggins 3-pointer put them ahead 48-35 with under 4:30 to play.
The only thing standing between the Eagles and a state title is eighth-seeded Brookside Christian. The two teams will square off in Sacramento Saturday.
