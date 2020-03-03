After narrowly out missing each of the last two seasons, the Bakersfield Christian boys basketball team loudly introduced itself to the South Regional playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Eagles jumped out to an 18-4 lead and dominated in nearly every aspect of its 70-61 win against No. 12 Montclair at BCHS in the Division-4 opening round Tuesday.
The Eagle offense dominated inside and out, with frontcourt and backcourt players routinely getting to the rim with ease.
BCHS also finished the game with nine made 3-pointers en route to building a lead that reached as high as 30 points in the third quarter.
"We want to come out our best, throw the first punch," said guard Seth Marantos, who scored seven points in the first quarter. "We feel like that’s our best chance of winning. And we want to win it all this year."
Lendl Henderson led the team with 17 points while Marantos added 16. Ben Yurosek pulled down 10 rebounds and was one of three Eagle players to record at least five boards.
The only thing BCHS didn't do well was close. Playing against mostly Eagle reserves, the Cavaliers held a 25-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to make the outcome closer than the majority of the game would indicate.
“We finished about soft, but it happens," Marantos said. "We came out strong. We’re onto the next one.”
The next one will take place on Thursday against No. 12 Summit.
