Less than three weeks ago, Garces nearly ended Bakersfield's lengthy win streak in SWYL boys basketball play.
The Drillers avoided making things so interesting in Wednesday's rematch.
Five BHS players scored in double figures and a swarming Driller defense made life miserable for the Rams, as BHS won its 22nd-consecutive conference game 72-39.
Holding a tight, 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Drillers (16-5, 7-0) blew things open in a hurry in the second, opening on a 19-2 run behind a smothering defense, that forced 10 of its 25 turnovers in the period.
"When the turnovers start to happen, the missed shots, the long rebounds, that's when we prosper," said Samson Ackerman, who led all scorers with 20 points. "We get down the court and really succeed."
Ackerman wasn't the only Driller to benefit from the takeaways. Josh Geary and David Revecho each scored 14 points while Jayden Dock and David Whatley each scored 10 as the Drillers earned their 13th consecutive win over Garces.
It was a far cry from a Jan. 10 meeting at Garces, where the Rams took BHS to the wire before the Drillers escaped with a 59-56 win.
"They obviously came out ready for us that game," Ackerman said. "We were prepared for this game right here."
Jack Hatten had a team-high 12 points for the Rams, who had a three-game win streak snapped. Garces fell to 13-8 overall, 4-3 in the SWYL.
