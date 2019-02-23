When Shareni Donis first stepped on the South High campus as a freshman in the fall of 2015, girls wrestling was non-existent at the school.
Wanting to compete in the sport, Donis helped get girls wrestling started at South the next year.
Now, just a few months from graduating and moving onto college, Donis has left her indelible mark on the program that she helped pioneer.
On Saturday afternoon, she became the first female wrestler at South to ever win a state medal.
Donis finished fourth in the 150-pound weight class at the CIF State Wrestling Championships. Three other local girls — Ridgeview’s Genesis Quirarte (sixth place, 106 pounds), Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez (eighth place, 101 pounds), and Stockdale’s Ehirene Ohens (eighth place, 160 pounds) — also medaled.
“South wasn’t really known for girls wrestling until three years ago when I made them take me to a tournament,” Donis said. “… I’m really proud and happy that I get to be the first one.”
Donis finished the three-day tournament held at Rabobank Arena with an impressive 5-2 record.
A three-time section champion, Donis qualified for the state meet as a sophomore and then again as a junior.
Both times she won matches but was eliminated from the tournament without earning a medal.
“I’m really happy that I got to finish my season off a little better than I always do,” Donis said.
This year, Donis, who entered the state tournament seeded No. 7 in her weight division, got off to a quick start, winning both of her matches on Thursday.
Her chance at winning a state title was derailed in the quarterfinals, but Donis recovered nicely by pinning her next two opponents before securing a medal with a 4-2 overtime decision against Michelle Kamyshin of West Sacramento-River City.
“It was really hard, but I was glad that I was able to bounce from losing in the quarterfinals and still place fourth,” Donis said, “…I was really sad (the last two years) when I didn’t make it, but then this year seeing everyone here supporting me kind of helped me get over the hump after I lost (in the quarterfinals).”
Donis said her previous experience competing at the state tournament was also a big plus for her.
“It helped me a lot because I wasn’t stressing, I wasn’t nervous,” Donis said. “I remembered the feeling, so it wasn’t anything too big.”
Donis, who plans to continue her wrestling career next year at Emmanuel College in Georgia, said the quality of girls high school wrestling in California has gotten better in each of her three years competing at the prep level.
“There are a lot more girls coming and they’re a lot stronger,” Donis said. “The competition is getting a lot harder."
Despite having to face tougher competition, Donis’ was extremely pleased with the overall experience of her final state tournament.
“I’m just really thankful,” Donis said. “Even though it was really sad that my team couldn’t be here, it was really exciting when I went out there the first time and I just saw my athletic director, activities director, my family, and everyone. It was really nice. It meant a lot.”
