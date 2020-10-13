Continuity was especially important when Kennedy High first learned volleyball coach Miguel Sanchez was stepping down after a five-year tenure at the school.
That consideration was especially important considering the uncertainty that faces the upcoming season, which was pushed back until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, the Thunderbirds didn’t have to look very far to find a familiar face to fill the void.
The solution came in the form of Delano native Roxanne Salinas, who was promoted to varsity coach after two seasons with the frosh-soph team.
“I think that it’s a huge responsibility and thankfully I’ve been around the program,” said Salinas, a 2006 Chavez graduate, who works as a physical education teacher at RFK. “So I know our culture there and I know the girls. I was a little nervous to take it on (at first), but then I got that excitement and I just thought I’d rise to the occasion. I can’t wait to get into the gym with the girls, when we can. And just go from there.”
A two-sport star in volleyball and girls basketball at Chavez, Salinas coached both sports during an eight-year stint at her alma mater after graduation, including a year as the head varsity volleyball coach for the Titans.
“We’re excited to have her,” Kennedy athletic director Valeria Rodarte said. “Obviously she’s been on board with the program for a couple of years now and she’s also one of our teachers. Having her on campus is always a plus. And Roxanne was one of our first choices that came up.”
Rodarte said there was some uncertainty about whether Sanchez was going to return, so they started looking for his possible replacement. When the news was finalized recently, the school moved forward with offering Salinas the position.
“Given the fact of her experience and she was doing well at the freshmen level … so we’re excited to give her the opportunity,” Rodarte said. “She knows that it’s obviously going to be a lot more work compared to the freshmen level, but she’s ready for the challenge. Hopefully, we’re going to be able to have a season and she can showcase her coaching abilities at the next level."
Although she hasn’t had a chance to meet with the team as head coach yet, Salinas is planning to do what she can to prepare them for the upcoming season, should there be one.
“My number one goal is getting the girls disciplined and committed and dedicated,” Salinas said. “Just putting your all into it in practice and games, things like that. So I want to stress that kind of culture to the girls, and to just mold them into kind human beings. Just teach them about respect, being loyal and core characteristics. I think by doing all that, winning will come. That’s my main focus. Just to be coached the way that I was coached.”