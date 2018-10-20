Cal State Bakersfield women’s volleyball was swept on the road Saturday, falling to New Mexico State 13-25, 20-25, 20-25.
The loss dropped CSUB to 11-11 on the year and 4-5 in Western Athletic Conference play. NMSU moved to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in the WAC.
Redshirt freshman Brooke Boiseau and junior Rafa Bonifacio led the Roadrunners with six kills each. Bonifacio also chipped in six digs for CSUB. Freshman Leisa Elisaia paced CSUB with 16 assists.
CSUB is headed home for a pair of WAC matches this week. The Roadrunners host Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday before closing out the week with a Saturday afternoon meeting with Chicago State.
