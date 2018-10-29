PORTERVILLE — While the rest of the field of 89 girls golfers at the Central Section championships at River Island Country Club on Monday were having a tough time with the course, the foursome that Garces senior Claire Cornejo was in felt on their game all day.
So much so that despite having just five golfers total shoot below an 8-over-par 80, three came out of that group.
Cornejo finished tied for third overall with a 78, leading the way for four Kern County golfers to advance to next week’s CIF State Southern California Regionals in Pasadena.
The individual champion, Meredith McDougal from Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial won the individual title with a 1-under-71.
“Meredith did awesome. All of the girls did so great. It was awesome to have that level of play out here today. It was really, really cool, ” Cornejo said.
With fast greens and windy conditions on one of the cooler days in the Central Valley this season, golfers were left trying to three-putt most of the difficult holes on the narrow course tucked in the foothills 11 miles outside of downtown Porterville.
But Cornejo said those elements never seemed to matter to the group she played in compared to the rest of the field.
“My thought the whole day was to creep it into the holes so that way it would be easier to try and make par,” Cornejo said. “Obviously, it was a difficult day out here, but I can’t complain. I am really excited.”
Liberty senior Gillian Galicia began the day on Monday making a verbal commitment to the women’s golf team at Cal State Bakersfield.
Galicia ended the day with an 8-over-80 and advances to the SoCal regionals for the third time after taking up the sport during her freshman year. She becomes the first Liberty girls golfer to accomplish that feat.
“It’s crazy just looking back at golf and how I have advanced,” Galicia said. “Committing today was a huge benefit. I didn’t play as well as I could have today, but I am going to take it stroke-by-stroke and just live in the present and attack the next tournament.”
Galicia and Cornejo are joined by Stockdale teammates Bethany Anderson and Iris Han as the lone locals advancing out of the section championships.
Han shot an 81 while Anderson shot an 83.
Clovis West won a sixth consecutive team section title with a team score of 421. Claire Shubin led the Golden Eagles with a 79. Clovis North finished second.
The top two teams and the top 12 individuals not part of the two teams to advance move on.
Emma Copeland led Frontier with an 86 as the Titans finished third overall with a team score of 453 and Liberty (453) finished fourth of the seven teams. Stockdale (482) finished seventh.
There was three players, including Garces’ Julianna Escobedo who all shot an 84.
Only one was able to move on. Escobedo was outshot by Karley Pinkerton of Arroyo Grande by two strokes on the back-9 on the cart-off.
The SoCal regionals are at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Nov. 8.
Central Section Girls Golf Championships
At River Island Country Club, Porterville
Par-72
(Top 2 teams and Top 12 individuals advance to SoCal regionals)
CLOVIS WEST (421): Shubin 79, Dufresne 80, Martinez 86, Terry 86, Montes 90.
CLOVIS NORTH (441): Kurtt 84, Aubin 86, Bendure 88, Merozian 90, Crass 93.
FRONTIER (453): Copeland 86, Irey 88, James 88, Mills 93, Nguyen 98.
LIBERTY (458): Galicia 80, Guinn 87, Barton 91, Debuskey 97, Spielman 103.
Individual qualifiers: McDougal, Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 71; Parayno, Fresno-Bullard, 76; Cornejo, Garces, 78; Galicia 80; Han, Stockdale, 81; Dunkle, Arroyo Grande, 81; Santiago, Visalia-Redwood, 82; Millwee, Clovis-Buchanan 82; Wright, Chowchilla, 82; Anderson, Stockdale, 83; Pinkerton, Arroyo Grande, 84.
How the locals fared: Escobedo, Garces, 84; Wells, Taft, 91; Mazantini, Independence, 94; Stevens, Garces, 101; Guerrero, North, 105; Eldridge, Centennial, 111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.