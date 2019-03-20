The Foothill Trojans state championship season continues to get recognition, this time from one of Bakersfield’s most notable figures.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield native, will visit the school Friday at 2 p.m. to celebrate the team’s 2019 CIF Boys Basketball Championship during a school assembly at the gymnasium. He will be joined by students, teachers, staff, Kern High School District board members and Superintendent Bryon Schaefer.
Foothill Principal Gail Bentley said it will be a historic moment for the high school. The Trojans 2019 state boys basketball title was the second one in school history and just the third all-time to come out of Bakersfield.
“It is exciting enough to win the state championship, but to bring that home for the second time is just amazing,” Bentley said in a KHSD press release. “Though our gymnasium is small, it has been sufficient to produce champions and will proudly be home to two state championship banners.”
The Trojans' run to the Division V crown saw the team win 14 of its final 15 games, including a 78-66 win over Mt. Shasta in the March 8 championship game. During the late-season surge, the Trojans also beat Bakersfield Christian, 56-50, for the Central Section Division IV title.
The team was led by head coach Wes Davis, along with standout seniors such as Edward ‘Squid’ Turner, Elijah Seales, Cesar Valdez and Warren Stingley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.