Zach Hernandez's transition to the college game wasn't a smooth one.
By his own admission, Hernandez felt a step slow for much of his freshman season at Bakersfield College in 2018. As a result, he quickly got buried on the depth chart and saw action in just four games.
A consistent playmaker who had 11 interceptions in two years as a varsity starter at Centennial High School, Hernandez admits standing on the sideline for much of his first season on the junior college level took a mental toll.
"I lost my confidence a little bit not playing last year," Hernandez said. "It was pretty rough."
Attempting to work through that mental struggle, Hernandez spent the bulk of the year working on technique, making a concerted effort to improve his footwork. He also spent a lot of time in the film room, trying to pick up on tendencies he could exploit from his cornerback position.
Feeling he'd made necessary mental strides, Hernandez turned his attention to improving physically as the 2019 preseason approached.
"I may not be the fastest, but my technique was there," Hernandez said. "I knew I could play and I just wanted to find myself on the field."
Listed at 188 pounds in high school, he bulked up in the offseason and is currently listed at 197. He also engaged in vigorous workouts in the garage at his parent's house, saying he'd spend an additional "30 minutes to an hour" with a jump rope after practice in hopes of improving his speed.
Five weeks into his sophomore season, the gains have been readily apparent.
Despite not getting the start at corner in a Week 1 game against Mt. Sac, Hernandez seized an early opportunity off the bench. Tested on a deep pass attempt in the third quarter, he sniffed out the route perfectly, beating Mountie receiver Trenton Finley to the ball for an easy interception, the first of his college career.
Named a starter in Week 2, Hernandez has rewarded the faith his coaches put in him, recording picks in each of the next three games. His four interceptions lead the Renegades who have 12 picks as a team, which is tied for the most in the CCCAA.
Now that he's had his breakthrough, Hernandez isn't content with merely taking the ball away.
In week two against El Camino, Hernandez swiped an arrant throw at midfield and cut left to the sideline where he ran out of real estate and was knocked out of bounds at the 26. When rewatching the play, he noticed a running lane had opened towards the middle of the field and felt he "probably could have scored" had he seen it.
So the next week, when he made another pick at almost the exact same part of the field, he cut inside, circled back towards the sideline and broke four tackles on a 50-yard touchdown return, his first defensive touchdown at any level, in what became a 41-6 Renegade win at Santa Monica.
The BC pass defense — ranked seventh in the CCCAA allowing just 149.4 yards per game — will face its stiffest test of the season Saturday in its Southern California Football Association opener against fourth-ranked Ventura. The 4-1 Pirates come to town with a passing attack averaging 338.8 yards a game, second most in the state.
At some point, Hernandez is likely to lineup opposite the conference's most prolific receiver in Terrell Vaughn, who has 43 catches, 550 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, all of which are SCFA North highs by a sizable margin.
A serious challenge for any DB, containing Vaughn is something Hernandez may not have been up for a season ago. Such concerns don't seem to persist in the BC locker room, as coaches seem confident he can thrive in any situation they put him in.
"He already had a foundation for being successful," Renegade coach Jeff Chudy said. "He has a tremendous work ethic and he's done all the work he needs to do to get better. He's one of the best student-athletes we have on our team."
Saturday's contest, the homecoming game for the 2-3 Renegades, kicks off at 6 p.m.
