Ryan Aguilar, Liberty, football, Army - The All-Area offensive lineman will long snap for West Point after getting a Congressional nomination to the service academy.
Ethan Benham, Bakersfield, soccer, Cal State Northridge - The forward for BHS will compete for the Matadors next season.
Jarrett Brannen, Bakersfield, baseball, San Francisco State - The starting pitcher for the Drillers struck out 44 batters in 49 innings last season.
Ellie Cruz, Centennial, water polo, Cal Baptist - Despite not playing the sport for Centennial, but did compete for the Olympic Central Zone water polo team.
Ivan Garza, Kennedy, football, Sacramento State - The first-team All-Area lineman for the Central Section Division V champions is part of the first recruiting class for a new Hornets coaching staff.
Alexa Schacher, Liberty, track and field, CSUB - The stand out pole vaulter for Liberty did not compete in the sport until high school after a successful youth gymnastics career.
Jessianne Solis, Highland, track and field, CSUB - The Southeast Yosemite League champion in the shot put and discus will stay home to compete collegiately for the 'Runners.
Daniel Viveros, Liberty, track and field, Ole Miss - The 2017 CIF State shot put champion will compete for one of the top college track and field programs in the nation.
Colby Warkentin, Centennial, football, Fresno State - The standout defensive end signed with Fresno State after racking up 27 tackles for loss in 2018.
These other athletes also signed with D-II or NAIA programs on Wednesday: Kiree Dukes, West, football, Bethel (Kan.) College (NAIA); Adrian Moreno, Bakersfield High, football, Colorado School of Mines (D-II); Hunter Riley, Liberty, football, Montana State Northern (NAIA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.