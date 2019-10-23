Bryan Gaxiola doesn't seem to be wired like a typical 18-year-old.
For many people his age, moving away from home for the first time is perhaps the best part about making the jump from high school to college. Initially, Gaxiola seemed primed to make that leap along with his peers, following his 2019 graduation from Ridgeview High School.
A key member of a Wolf Pack team that won a Division III cross country state championship in 2018, Gaxiola planned to continue running at the collegiate level and had plenty of options. For months, he was torn between California Merced, which is two-and-a-half hours from Bakersfield, or Chico State, a nearly six-hour jaunt from home.
Yet when fall arrived, he found himself in a most familiar spot. Passing on the opportunity to go elsewhere, he elected to live at home while continuing his running career at Bakersfield College.
Displaying a surprising degree of honesty for someone his age, Gaxiola has a simple reason for his decision.
"I didn't feel mature," he said. "I didn't feel ready to leave my family yet. I just needed a little more time and leaving my house and just completely being on my own was too much for me."
Even with the safety net of home underneath him, Gaxiola says he's developing a sense of self-reliance he wouldn't get elsewhere.
It started this summer when he landed his first job at Grimmway Farms in Arvin, where his mother Blanca Gaxiola was employed. An aspiring engineer, Bryan spent three months reparing trucks, forklifts and other forms of machinery, oftentimes doing so under the brutal summer sun of Southern California.
Gaxiola has also used the geography of Bakersfield to improve his performance.
"Everywhere you go, there's going to be a hill," he said. "That's benefitted me so much during the season."
Those benefits have shown up on the course in his freshman campaign.
Gaxiola has been the Renegades' top finisher in every race in 2019. This included a first-place run of 21:38 at the BC Invite on Sept 27 and a sixth-place performance of 20:20 at the Western Sun Conference Preview in Legg Lake on Oct. 4, a race where the Renegades took second place with a score of 84.
After a difficult 2018, where BC limped to a ninth-place finish at the WSC Finals, Gaxiola has provided a major boost in a bounce-back season, where the Renegades are currently No. 10 in the SoCal Regional Rankings.
"To be ranked in the state has been pretty exciting for us and it's been with Bryan leading us," coach Pam Kelley said. "We were really excited to have somebody of that caliber on the team."
Expectations are much higher for this year's WSC Finals, which will be run at the Fairbanks Cross Country Course in Obispo on Friday.
While sixth-ranked Glendale — which won comfortably with 41 points at the Oct. 4 conference preview — provides a stiff challenge, Gaxiola says the Renegades are in good position to compete, believing they "shouldn't get any lower than second." BC hasn't finished in the top-two at conference since a runner-up showing in 1999.
Though one season is nearing completion, Gaxiola's calendar won't be opening up any time soon.
Along with his athletic and academic commitments, he's also spent the fall working part time with the BC Athletic Department, helping with gameday operations. He hopes to continue doing this work in the spring while simultaneously competing with the Renegade track and field team.
He also plans on picking up additional shifts at Grimmway Farms during winter and summer breaks.
Gaxiola acknowledges that his current workload is a bit intense. And that's exactly how he wants it.
"I'm getting out of my comfort zone (and) I think that's part of what's keeping me going," he said. "I feel BC's a perfect fit right now. It gives me two more years to mature."
Friday's men's and women's WSC Finals are set to begin at 1 p.m.
