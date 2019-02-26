Frontier’s offense woke up just in time to clinch a comeback victory and secure the Terrio Classic baseball championship on Tuesday night at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
The Titans (6-0) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to grab a 5-4 win over Stockdale and take home the tournament title. Three of Frontier’s six victories this season have come in comeback fashion, including beat Stockdale in an early round game on Wednesday.
After Elijah Pascual’s bunt base hit scored the first run of the seventh inning, the Titans loaded the bases. Nick Phair was hit by a pitch as the team tied the score 4-4. That at bat was followed by Tristin Tatum’s one-out, RBI base hit up the middle to clinch the victory.
Tatum, who had an RBI double in the fourth as well, was named tournament MVP.
“It’s an exciting thing to have,” the senior said of his team’s comeback mentality. “We wish we were ahead, actually, to begin with. But if it’s a comeback, we’ll take it. We’ll do it as a team.”
The game pitted two quality starting pitchers, with Frontier lefty Kris Anglin opposing Stockdale righty Kade Sheedy.
Both were equally effective at their craft —, hard throwers who put their breaking balls over the plate as well.
Anglin went four scoreless innings, surrendering one hit while striking out eight. Sheedy went five, giving up two runs and striking out 10 batters.
The Titans took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Tatum smoked a double off the wall in dead center field to score Pascual. Moments later, Tyler Weiner delivered an RBI base hit to right-center field.
The youthful Mustangs (4-2) would chip away to get back in the game, however. The team got a run in the top of the fifth inning off a wild pitch. They then added three more runs in the top of the sixth. Owen Nagel’s bases loaded double scored two runs and was followed by a RBI sacrifice fly from Carson King.
Luckily for Frontier, however, the Titans had another comeback effort in store.
