Max Aguirre, Cole Reyes and Trent Tracy have been friends and teammates since they were little tykes in the Frontier wrestling feeder program.
Through years of weekend tournaments and countless hours of going against each other in practice, the three have decided they haven’t gotten enough of one another.
The senior trio signed National Letters of Intent to wrestle at Cal Poly during a ceremony inside the campus gym on Wednesday.
In total, 20 student-athletes from Kern County had been confirmed by The Californian to sign with four-year Division I college programs.
Tracy, who won the CIF State 170-pound championship last season — the first in school history — said the decision for the three Titans to all go to Cal Poly just made sense.
“We all went and loved the school and made the decision to go,” Tracy said. “It was the best decision for all of us.”
Reyes said there have been some tough times between the three, but they are more like a family than anything.
“We have our ups-and-downs,” Reyes said. “But we are all best friends.”
Cal Poly has long been a solid NCAA wrestling program. But the academics at the university make the move even better.
“That’s one of the best parts," Aguirre said. "To not only get a good education and to do what we love in wrestling, but we get to do it with our best friends.”
Strong volleyball class
Four volleyball players from three Southwest Yosemite League schools signed with college programs.
Elise Ferreira, a four-year standout at Liberty, is going home to Oregon.
Ferreira was born near the Eugene campus when her father, Carl, was the Ducks volleyball coach before taking over at Bakersfield College 14 years ago.
“It’s huge. This marks the last ending thing I have to do before I go,” Ferreira said. “I am really excited. It’s been a long time coming and preparing.”
Garces was the last team from the county in the state playoffs after advancing to the CIF Southern California D-II regional semifinals.
The two four-year Rams standouts signed on Wednesday. Perri Starkey signed with UC Davis, while Lailah Green signed with Campbell University in North Carolina.
“Playing in this gym," Starkey said of what she'd miss most about her high school days. "And playing in front of the Garces family and staff. Really, I don't want to leave.”
Green said she chose Campbell because they had her major, biology, and she just loved the campus and coaches.
"It's been a whirlwind," Green said on the end of the season. "We had a tough loss, now it's signing day, club season is coming up … It's been a lot, but it's also been a lot of fun."
Centennial senior Lauren Eknoian, like the three Frontier wrestlers, will join two former high school teammates at Cal State Northridge.
Eknoian is going to play sand volleyball actually, not indoor, but is excited to be back with good friends Mikaela Maughan and Lexi McLeod.
"I'm just super excited to see where my journey takes me, not just after high school, but then through college also,” Eknoian said.
Hill heads to Tulsa hoops
Liberty senior Isaiah Hill was the lone basketball player from the county to sign on Wednesday.
Hill, who said he fielded offers from mid-major programs like Fresno State, Cal State Bakersfield and Boise State, chose to go play for Tulsa.
The senior standout guard is widely considered one of the top guards in the state.
“It’s great. It’s a dream come true,” Hill said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since Day 1. Since I’ve had a basketball in my hands. It’s great to be here and I thank everyone for their support.”
'Runners keep plenty home
Not only was it a big day for the athletes, but Cal State Bakersfield kept many of them right here at home.
Five seniors from the county signed with CSUB to play baseball, softball, women’s soccer and women’s golf.
Frontier teammates Austin Puskaric and Kobe Silva both signed with the Roadrunners baseball program, while Liberty’s Talia Nielsen and Centennial’s Baylee Garrett signed with the softball team.
“I am very excited to represent my hometown and just ready to go kick some butt in college,” Nielsen said.
Garrett said she felt staying home was the best fit for her.
"The coaches and the atmosphere,” Garrett said. “I went to a lot of camps, just to make sure that's where I wanted to go. And it is. It's where I want to be. It's where I felt most comfortable."
Liberty golfer Gillian Galicia also made the decision to play at CSUB.
“It’s surreal to represent my hometown, the place where I grew up,” Galicia said. “I just can’t wait to get better over the next couple of years.”
Andie Gaines from Independence signed with the CSUB women’s soccer team and will be part of a signing ceremony on campus Thursday.
Teddy Feinberg contributed to this report.
