With college football season in full swing, numerous local athletes are competing in big games across the Division I landscape.
Whether playing with or against nationally ranked teams in highly publicized contests, numerous competitors are representing Bakersfield each Saturday. Here are some highlights from week three.
White puts up big numbers in Cyclone loss
With ESPN's College GameDay in town, Ridgeview graduate and Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White helped put the Cyclones in position to beat rival Iowa Saturday.
Unfortunately for White and the folks of Ames, the effort wasn't enough.
White finished the game with 11 tackles and two pass breakups, but Iowa State came up a point short in an 18-17 home loss to Iowa in the annual CyHawk game.
After the lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter, White gave ISU a chance late, bringing Iowa's Nate Wieting down three yards shy of the sticks on third down with under two minutes to play. But after the Cyclones fumbled the ensuing punt, the Hawkeyes were able to run out the clock.
The redshirt junior has 19 tackles and three pass breakups through two games this season.
Williams records first career INT
Having already worked his way into the starting lineup of a top-25 program as a true freshman, Bakersfield High School alum Cameron Williams created his first career turnover as 24th-ranked Washington topped Hawaii 52-20.
Williams made his first collegiate interception in the fourth quarter, returning it 19 yards to the Hawaii 31. The return set the Husky offense up with a short field, resulting in the game's final touchdown.
Williams has seven tackles in three games for Washington, which bounced back from a disappointing 20-19 loss to Cal a week earlier.
Roberson sets career rushing mark in UMass loss
After scoring a touchdown in his Division I debut, former Garces and Bakersfield College standout Cam Roberson set a new career-best rushing mark in his third game at UMass.
Roberson gained 73 yards on just 10 carries in a 52-17 loss to Charlotte. Seventy-two of those yards came in the first half, before a big deficit forced the Minutemen to abandon the run game.
Roberson has 149 yards rushing through three games, averaging just under five yards per carry.
Elsewhere
• Liberty graduate and UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes, a top-20 national tackler entering the week, had (5) tackles in the Bruins' (48-13) loss to Oklahoma.
• Though East graduate and former Bakersfield College defensive tackle Ty Eddington didn't record any stats in the game, his Eastern Michigan team pulled off a 34-31 road upset of Big Ten opponent Illinois.
• Iowa State, and fellow Ridgeview alum, Sheldon Croney was quiet on Saturday, only recording one catch for one yard.
