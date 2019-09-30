Derrick Vickers returned to a familiar place Saturday night.
More than two years after committing to the University of Utah, the Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College alum found the end zone for the first time as a Division-I player as the Utes' pulled away for a 38-13 win over Washington State.
With Utah up 24-13 late in the third quarter, Vickers, a fifth-year senior wide receiver, motioned left, took a handoff from quarterback from Tyler Huntley and followed his blockers into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown run.
It was the first score for Vickers since Nov. 19, 2016, when he scored two touchdowns with the Renegades in a game against Long Beach, his 21st and 22nd touchdowns of the season.
Vickers has eight receptions for 82 yards while adding 45 yards on six carries for Utah. He may line up against another former Driller standout in Cameron Williams on Nov. 2, when the 17th-ranked Utes travel to Seattle for a showdown with Williams and the 15th-ranked Huskies.
Williams, a true freshman defensive back, had the best day of his young career Saturday, intercepting two passes in a 28-14 win over USC.
Love, Aggies prep for big test
With a major non-conference test awaiting, Jordan Love helped Utah State maintain its perfect start in Mountain West play.
The Liberty grad and current Aggie quarterback shook off two interceptions, completing 17-of-33 passes with a pair of touchdown passes as Utah State improved to 2-0 in conference play with a 34-24 win over Colorado State Saturday.
Love also had a productive day on the ground, rushing for 44 yards on 11 carries. It was the second highest rushing total as a college quarterback.
Love will now turn his attention to arguably the toughest matchup of his collegiate career as he and the Aggies head to Baton Rouge to face fifth-ranked LSU Saturday. As of Monday night, LSU was listed as a 26-point favorite.
Elsewhere
• As mentioned above, Cameron Williams had two interceptions in Washington's 28-14 win over USC. Williams, a true freshman starting at defensive back for the Huskies, now has a team-high three interceptions on the season.
• Krys Barnes (Liberty) had six tackles, including three for loss in UCLA's 20-17 loss to Arizona. Barnes, a senior linebacker, is fifth in the Pac-12 with 42 total tackles.
• Gilbert Varela (Independence) recorded nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in Idaho State's 51-24 win over Portland State.
• Lawrence White (Ridgeview) had six tackles in Iowa State's 23-21 loss to Baylor.
• Marcus Bruce (BHS) recorded six tackles and had a fumble recovery in Sacramento State's 34-20 loss to Fresno State.
