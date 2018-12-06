Bakersfield native Cody Kessler will start at quarterback tonight for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nationally televised NFL game.
The Jaguars will visit the Tennessee Titans for a 5:20 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on FOX and NFL Network.
Kessler, in his third season as a pro, picked up his first career win last week in a 6-0 victory over Indianapolis. Kessler completed 18 of 24 passes for 150 yards. While he didn’t get Jacksonville into the endzone, he also didn’t turn the ball over as the Jaguars defense pitched a shutout.
It was Kessler’s ninth career NFL start, with his previous eight coming in 2016 for the 1-15 Cleveland Browns.
He has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards, to go along with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Jaguars turned to Kessler in the midst of a disappointing 4-8 season in which original starting quarterback Blake Bortles struggled with consistency and turnovers.
The Titans are currently at 6-6 on the season and in the thick of the playoff race.
Kessler, a Cetennial High School graduate, was drafted in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was traded from Cleveland to Jacksonville last offseason for a 2019 conditional seventh round draft pick.
After earning All-America honors as a high school athlete at Centennial, Kessler started 41 games collegiately at USC, where he completed 851 of 1,261 attempts (67.5 percent) for 10,335 yards, 88 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He held a 27-14 career record at the school and a 2-1 mark in bowl games.
(1) comment
Good luck to a good guy from a great family!
