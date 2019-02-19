Former West High School football player Aaran Porter has died, the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday.
Porter, 18, passed away Feb. 14 as a result of injuries suffered in a Feb. 2 stabbing, and police are pursuing murder charges against five suspects.
Porter, a former West standout athlete and Bakersfield College football player, was stabbed in a District Boulevard parking lot when he intervened in a confrontation between a family member and another person. Porter was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, according to West football coach Derrick Dunham.
Murder charges are being sought against Marcus Harris, 34, and Jeremiah Langston, 24; a third suspect, Isaiah Starns, 19, was taken into custody at his father's residence in Coraopolis, Pa., northwest of Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. Two other suspects, Donnie Nolen, 21 and Armani Bonner, 21, remain at large.
“He’s a great kid. What a great kid,” Dunham said earlier this week. “He was involved in everything. He worked with senior citizens. Was a guy who was always there. But then it turned tragic when he was trying to help a family member. We are all grieving for everything he did for this school.”
Dunham and others described Porter — who graduated high school in June and began attending BC this fall — as the type of person to step up in time of need.
Dunham said the team will honor Porter this season. No other player this season will wear his No. 80 jersey, the same number he wore at West.
“He was trying to help out a family member," Dunham said. "He was trying to be the protector.”
Porter was on the football roster at Bakersfield College this past season, but did not play.
After playing tight end and defensive end for the West High Vikings, the coaching staff at BC was transitioning the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder into an offensive lineman, Dunham said.
Porter was also a BC basketball recruit, a sport he hadn't really played as recently as four years ago.
Tye Hammond was the basketball coach at West when Porter arrived on campus. Porter didn’t play basketball his freshman year but, Hammond said, despite being overweight at the time and having never played the sport competitively, Porter was eager to learn.
Hammond showed him a few things and Porter took that knowledge and ran with it. Porter became a three-year varsity player for the Vikings, starting at center as a junior and senior.
“He didn’t care if he played the whole game or two minutes as long as we won,” Hammond said. “As long as that happened, he was happy. A consummate team guy. That bled into the guys on the team.”
Hammond said he last spoke with Porter about a week before the stabbing when the former player was in the stands at a West game.
“He was there sitting and talking to me about school. It breaks my heart, man,” Hammond said. “A good kid, I’m telling you. It was his demeanor. He just had an old-school feel and respect about him. He had a maturity level about him. He was soft and never arrogant with anybody. Always had nice things to say about people. He was going to be successful in life.”
Porter played in the Kern High School District boys all-star basketball game and the 2018 U.S. Army All-Star Bowl indoor football game.
“Aaran Porters don’t come around very often,” said football coach Dunham. “It’s a short life he had on this earth, but he will never be forgotten.”
