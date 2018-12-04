Former Liberty boys basketball coach Jeff Hicks has been charged with annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Hicks has been on paid administrative leave at Liberty since Nov. 5 and has been prohibited from stepping foot on any Kern High School District campus during that time. Hicks was also a math teacher at the school.
Last week the Bakersfield Police Department submitted documents to the Kern County District Attorney’s office to file misdemeanor charges against Hicks.
Penal Code 647.6 makes it a crime to annoy or molest a child under the age of 18 or an adult believed to to be under 18. It refers to conduct which is motivated by sexual interest in a child, or in children generally and which is likely to disturb, irritate or be observed by a child or children.
