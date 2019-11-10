Following a disastrous start to its Central Section Division I Volleyball title match against Clovis West, it didn't seem like Liberty could possible win Saturday.
After a dominant stretch that carried over into the early portions of set four, it didn't seem like the Patriots could possibly lose. Unfortunately for them, the Golden Eagle team from earlier reappeared at the worst possible time.
Clovis West overcame a 6-1 deficit in the third set, then scored the final four points of the fifth, edging Liberty 25-12, 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10.
The Patriots came out about as flat as possible in the first set, as the Golden Eagles were never tested, jumping out to an 11-1 lead.
But as badly as they were dominated in the opening set, the Patriots were nearly as dominant in the second and third, controlling the tempo throughout and putting themselves in a spot to close things out in the fourth.
Things seemed to only get better early, as the Patriots jumped out to a 6-1 lead. But in short order, the Golden Eagles came charging back, scoring the next seven points and taking the lead on a kill by Ashlynne Davis.
“You can’t give up runs of points like that in this situation,” Patriot coach Amy Parker said.
The Patriots were then in an 11-7 hole in the fifth set, but rallied within 11-10 on a booming kill by Carissa Barron. Barron then had an opportunity to tie the score, as she was set up for a spike on the right side of the net.
Sadly for her, the shot landed inches out of bounds.
“It felt a little different. It didn’t feel like I snapped that much," said Barron, who had six kills and 14 assists in the match. "It’s ok, it’s whatever, you’ve just got to bounce back the next ball.”
But bouncing back would be easier said than done. Alexandra Wright, who was a steady presence at the net all night, recorded two kills down the stretch, as Clovis West closed on a decisive 4-0 run.
Though there was plenty of disappointment in the team huddle afterwards, there wasn't much dejection from Patriot players, who even in defeat earned high praise from their coach.
“After game one, you couldn’t have asked for anything more," Parker said. "Before you come into a match like this, you always tell your kids ‘No matter what happens, you want to make sure you leave it all on the court.’ And we left it on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.