The frustration Josiah Hill had three matches into the boys wrestling dual set the tone for Bakersfield High.
In a now-rare dual meet between two of the best wrestling programs in California, the Drillers were never able to gain momentum against Clovis at home on Wednesday.
State-ranked No. 3 Clovis secured four wins via fall and beat No. 9 Bakersfield, 51-11.
Hill knew that his match was pivotal for the Drillers to be successful.
BHS was already down 9-0 after two matches and Hill’s mind was on a pin.
Coming in as the No. 8-ranked heavyweight in the state, Hill rode out Kade Campbell in the second, 30-second overtime session and secured an escape to seal the 4-3 victory.
However, the senior was not complacent.
“I am happy to win but not satisfied,” Hill said. “I wanted the pin. I wasn’t as tough as I needed to be. I need to secure the six points to get us back into it. As a leader, this is a moment I will learn from.”
Clovis, a perennial state championship favorite in recent years, took control early and often in the dual that both coaching staffs hope continues to build buzz that these type of wrestling matches matter to the sport.
“We’ve kind of given up on duals because no one wants to dual us,” Clovis coach Adam Tirapelle said. “I am happy (BHS secured) it. We will pretty much dual anybody if they want to wrestle. I think duals are the way to build the sport.”
Dual meets have gone by the wayside as leagues have gone with a one-day dual meet at a one-site venue. The wrestling regular season is now comprised of primarily weekend tournaments void of the weekly rivalries that was a mainstay for decades.
There were hundreds of fans in attendance for the two-hour meet at BHS with both teams compiling a total of 16 wrestlers on the mat that are ranked in the top-40 in the state. Six of those placed at state last season.
“We just wanted get people out here and get the music going,” BHS assistant coach Frank Lomas said. “It was loud when we would win. It was loud when anything happened. It’s good to get some Valley rivalry going … We are going up there next year and hope that we can keep it going.”
The second match of the night pitted two of the top-three wrestlers in the state at 220 pounds with No. 2 Jacob Good, who finished fourth at 195 last season, taking on No. 3 BHS sophomore Justin Darter, who finished eighth at state at 220 last season.
Good won by a 9-3 decision.
The two other victories for BHS came at 145 when senior Andrew Bloemhof won by major decision over Logan Avina-Barajas 12-2 and Jarad Priest won 16-6 over Mikelli Chiaramonte at 170.
Not securing a pin and losing a couple of matches where the Drillers were favored left a bit of a sour taste for Lomas and the coaching staff in an early-season litmus test.
“Bloemhof and Priest may not have gone out there and got the pin, but they fought,” Lomas said. “They dictated the match and did what they wanted and wrestled the whole six minutes. We just have to go back and work on a lot of stuff. But it’s good to have these (dual meets) because we can see that.”
