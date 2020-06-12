Fall sport athletes and coaches still have more than a month of waiting before finding out if their 2020-21 seasons can start on time.
CIF officials announced on Friday that they had set a deadline of July 20 to determine if the fall season could begin as scheduled. The organization made the announcement following three days of meetings held earlier in the week.
"The CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall Sports will continue as currently scheduled," officials said in a press release. "The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns."
All high school sports in California have been on halt since March in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This story will be updated.
