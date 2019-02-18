The CIF State boys and girls wrestling championship begin on Thursday at Rabobank Arena.
Here are the opening round pairings for all 28 Kern County boys wrestlers and the 18 girls wrestlers from the county competing this weekend, including seedings, if applicable.
Boys
106 pounds
Josh Acala, Frontier vs. No. 16 Dylan Maples, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista
113
Ashton Onsurez, Bakersfield vs. winner of Justin Allred-La Habra/No. 14 Romeo McNeal, Union City-James Logan
120
Jay T Appleton, Frontier vs. winner of Dylan Duncan, Folsom-Vista del Lago/No. 8 Savion Dixon Menifee-Paloma Valley
126
No. 6 Cole Reyes, Fronter vs. Marco Ruffinelli Walnut Creek-Las Lomas
132
No. 12 Cade Lucio, Bakersfield vs Noah Castro, Gilroy
No. 15 Garrett Fletcher, Frontier vs Basil Othman, Benicia
138
No. 4 Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield vs. David Villa, Perris-Citrus Hill
No. 9 Ryan Morphis, Frontier vs. Isaiah Ramirez, Barstow
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley vs. No. 1 Jesse Vasquez, Victorville-Excelsior Charter
145
Jose Landin, Frontier vs. No. 14 Trent Silva, Windsor
Zachary Wills, Centennial vs. winner of No. 7 Jacob Hansen, Simi Valley-Royal/ Alex Pimentel, Chico-Pleasant Valley
Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley vs. winner of No. 15 Nate Paulson, Brentwood-Liberty vs. Jed Campos, Loomis-Del Oro
152
Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield vs. No. 3 JT Stinson, East Nicolaus
160
No. 3 Max Aguirre, Frontier vs. Tony Cortez, Corona-Centennial
Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield vs. No. 5 Ankhaa Enkhmandakh, Concord-De La Salle/ Paul Ortiz, Imperial
170
No. 7 Jarad Priest, Bakersfield vs. Jesus Ventura-Sepulveda, Corona-Centennial
Christian Landin vs. No. 8 Gabriel Martinez, Oakdale
Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview vs. winner of No. 14 Joaquin Garcia, Villa Park/ Ethan Ownby, Durham
182
No. 1 Trent Tracy, Frontier vs. Joseph Rodriguez, Paramount
No. 9 Jordan Annis, Bakersfield vs. Bobby McCoy, Chico
John Bordon, Ridgeview vs. No. 4 Jonovan Smith, Van Nuys-Birmingham
195
Ty Shepherd, Frontier vs. No. 1 Ryan Reyes, Gilroy
Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield vs. No. 4 Cody Golding, Oakdale
220
No. 8 Justin Darter, Bakersfield vs. Logan Melendez, Temecula Valley
Jack Pafford, Frontier vs. winner of No. 11 Preston Cobabe, El Dorado Hills-Oak Ridge/ Eric Mittlestead, Exeter
Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland vs. winner of No. 10 Justin Rentfro, Hilmar/ Paul Lee, South Torrance
285
Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley vs. No. 8 Randy Arriaga, Mission Viejo-Capistrano Valley
No. 7 Josiah Hill, Bakersfield vs. Michael Toten, Holtville
Girls
101 pounds
No. 8 Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier vs. Prasad Rayna, Santa Monica
106
No. 8 Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview vs. Ajayzee Zaballos, Castro Valley
Heydy Albarron, Foothill vs. Asha Anderson, San Pedro
111
Kendra Juarez, Foothill vs. No. 2 Danielle Garcia, Corona
116
Ariana Juarez, Foothill vs. Veronica Machain, Van Nuys-Birmingham
121
Jamae Barnes, West vs. No. 3 Adriana Lopez, Upper Lake
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte vs. No. 7 Samantha Barragan, Hemet
126
No. 8 Cindy Pelayo, East vs. Nile Jernigan, Cerritos
Yasmine Scherer, North vs. No. 6 Niya Gaines, Stockton-Bear Creek
131
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley vs. Naomi Cortez, Delhi
Jessica Manriquez, Foothill vs Leilani Sanchez, Sacramento-Natomas
143
No. 6 Marian Perez, Ridgeview vs. Lea Navales, Brentwood-Heritage
150
No. 7 Shareni Donis, South vs. vs, Cassandra Betancourt, Vista-Rancho Buena Vista
160
Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale vs. No. 1 Katja Osteen, West Hills-Chaminade
170
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview vs. No. 6 Jessica Gutierrez, Riverside-M.L. King
189
Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley vs. Elizabeth Saleapaga, Paramount
235
Macy Bullard, Golden Valley vs. No. 5 Lillian McCoy, Petaluma-Casa Grande
Yasmin Medrano, Foothill vs. No. 1 Tavi Heidelberk, Sacramento-McClatchy
