BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

The CIF State boys and girls wrestling championship begin on Thursday at Rabobank Arena. 

Here are the opening round pairings for all 28 Kern County boys wrestlers and the 18 girls wrestlers from the county competing this weekend, including seedings, if applicable. 

Boys

106 pounds

Josh Acala, Frontier vs. No. 16 Dylan Maples, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista

113

Ashton Onsurez, Bakersfield vs. winner of Justin Allred-La Habra/No. 14 Romeo McNeal, Union City-James Logan

120

Jay T Appleton, Frontier vs. winner of Dylan Duncan, Folsom-Vista del Lago/No. 8 Savion Dixon Menifee-Paloma Valley

126

No. 6 Cole Reyes, Fronter vs. Marco Ruffinelli Walnut Creek-Las Lomas

132

No. 12 Cade Lucio, Bakersfield vs Noah Castro, Gilroy

No. 15 Garrett Fletcher, Frontier vs Basil Othman, Benicia

138

No. 4 Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield vs. David Villa, Perris-Citrus Hill

No. 9 Ryan Morphis, Frontier vs. Isaiah Ramirez, Barstow

Dominick Leon, Golden Valley vs. No. 1 Jesse Vasquez, Victorville-Excelsior Charter

145

Jose Landin, Frontier vs. No. 14 Trent Silva, Windsor

Zachary Wills, Centennial vs. winner of No. 7 Jacob Hansen, Simi Valley-Royal/ Alex Pimentel, Chico-Pleasant Valley

Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley vs. winner of No. 15 Nate Paulson, Brentwood-Liberty vs. Jed Campos, Loomis-Del Oro

152

Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield vs. No. 3 JT Stinson, East Nicolaus

160

No. 3 Max Aguirre, Frontier vs. Tony Cortez, Corona-Centennial

Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield vs. No. 5 Ankhaa Enkhmandakh, Concord-De La Salle/ Paul Ortiz, Imperial

170

No. 7 Jarad Priest, Bakersfield vs. Jesus Ventura-Sepulveda, Corona-Centennial

Christian Landin vs. No. 8 Gabriel Martinez, Oakdale

Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview vs. winner of No. 14 Joaquin Garcia, Villa Park/ Ethan Ownby, Durham

182

No. 1 Trent Tracy, Frontier vs. Joseph Rodriguez, Paramount

No. 9 Jordan Annis, Bakersfield vs. Bobby McCoy, Chico

John Bordon, Ridgeview vs. No. 4 Jonovan Smith, Van Nuys-Birmingham

195

Ty Shepherd, Frontier vs. No. 1 Ryan Reyes, Gilroy

Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield vs. No. 4 Cody Golding, Oakdale

220

No. 8 Justin Darter, Bakersfield vs. Logan Melendez, Temecula Valley

Jack Pafford, Frontier vs. winner of No. 11 Preston Cobabe, El Dorado Hills-Oak Ridge/ Eric Mittlestead, Exeter

Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland vs. winner of No. 10 Justin Rentfro, Hilmar/ Paul Lee, South Torrance

285

Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley vs. No. 8 Randy Arriaga, Mission Viejo-Capistrano Valley

No. 7 Josiah Hill, Bakersfield vs. Michael Toten, Holtville

Girls

101 pounds

No. 8 Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier vs. Prasad Rayna, Santa Monica

106

No. 8 Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview vs. Ajayzee Zaballos, Castro Valley

Heydy Albarron, Foothill vs. Asha Anderson, San Pedro

111

Kendra Juarez, Foothill vs. No. 2 Danielle Garcia, Corona

116

Ariana Juarez, Foothill vs. Veronica Machain, Van Nuys-Birmingham

121

Jamae Barnes, West vs. No. 3 Adriana Lopez, Upper Lake

Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte vs. No. 7 Samantha Barragan, Hemet

126

No. 8 Cindy Pelayo, East vs. Nile Jernigan, Cerritos

Yasmine Scherer, North vs. No. 6 Niya Gaines, Stockton-Bear Creek

131

Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley vs. Naomi Cortez, Delhi

Jessica Manriquez, Foothill vs Leilani Sanchez, Sacramento-Natomas

143

No. 6 Marian Perez, Ridgeview vs. Lea Navales, Brentwood-Heritage

150

No. 7 Shareni Donis, South vs. vs, Cassandra Betancourt, Vista-Rancho Buena Vista

160

Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale vs. No. 1 Katja Osteen, West Hills-Chaminade

170

Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview vs. No. 6 Jessica Gutierrez, Riverside-M.L. King

189

Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley vs. Elizabeth Saleapaga, Paramount

235

Macy Bullard, Golden Valley vs. No. 5 Lillian McCoy, Petaluma-Casa Grande

Yasmin Medrano, Foothill vs. No. 1 Tavi Heidelberk, Sacramento-McClatchy

