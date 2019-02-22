Trent Tracy had the weight of an entire season hit him like a ton of bricks.
As the reigning 170-pound state champion now coming in as the undefeated No. 1 seed at 182 pounds at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, all of that came crashing to a sudden halt on Friday afternoon at Rabobank Arena.
Tracy lost a 4-0 decision to Joe Curtis of Carlsbad-La Costa Canyon in the quarterfinals.
Emotions overcame the Frontier senior as tears fell down his face in frustration after his first loss of the year.
“I (crapped) the bed. It’s simple as that,” Tracy said after the quarterfinal loss. “He showed up and I didn’t. Now I have to go battle back for my team. It’s about team points now.”
Tracy did battle back, having to wrestle two more times on Friday after the loss and puts himself in contention for a third place finish.
All wrestlers still in the championship or consolation brackets beginning with the semifinals at 9 a.m. and there are 11 remaining from Kern County, are medalists.
“Everybody here is legit,” Tracy said. “When you step on that mat, everyone is out there trying to compete and win. It sucks losing, but it’s a really tough tournament.”
Tracy’s teammate Ryan Morphis is also in the consolation semifinals with a shot at a third place finish.
Morphis recovered from his quarterfinal loss at 138 to come back out and win two consolation round matches, including a 9-4 decision over Teddy Okada of Anaheim-Servite in his final match of the day.
South’s Shareni Donis is the lone local in the girls consolation semifinals.
The three-time Central Section Masters champion is now a first-time state medalist with a shot at finishing as high as third place at 150.
Three local boys will wrestle in the seventh place matches on Saturday afternoon with Frontier’s Cole Reyes at 126, and Bakersfield’s Jarad Priest (170) and Josiah Hill (285) both in that medal round.
Two local girls will also be wrestling for seventh place with Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez at 101 and Stockdale’s Ehirene Ohens at 160.
With 48 Kern County state participants whittled down to 11 after two days, just like Tracy said, those remaining “just need to go and win out.”
