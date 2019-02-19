There are 28 Kern County boys wrestlers competing at the CIF State wrestling championships that begin on Thursday at Rabobank Arena.
The list includes a returning state champion, two four-time state qualifiers and a host of others seeking a shot under the bright lights in the finals on Saturday night.
Name, School, Year, Weight Class
Josh Acala, Frontier, junior 106 - The first-time state qualifier finished 10th at the Central Section Masters championships for the Titans.
Max Aguirre, Frontier, senior, 160 - The Frontier senior headed to Cal Poly is a three-time state qualifier. Finished second at Masters and took 4th at state in 2018 at 152.
Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland, senior, 220 - The Central Section Division V champion qualifies for state for the second consecutive season. Finished 8th at Masters.
Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, senior, 182 - The two-time state qualifier finished third at Central Section Masters last weekend in Lemoore.
Jay T Appleton, Frontier, freshman 120 - The lone local freshman to qualify for state finished 10th at Masters last weekend.
Andrew Bloemhof, BHS, senior, 138 - The Central Section Masters runner-up at 138 is now a three-time state qualifier for the Drillers.
John Bordon, Ridgeview, senior, 182 - The two-time state qualifier for Ridgeview finished 10th at Masters last weekend.
Justin Darter, BHS, sophomore, 220 - Burst onto the scene with an eighth-place finish at state as a freshman. Was the Masters runner-up last weekend.
Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, senior, 132 - Advanced to Day 2 at state in 2018 and qualified as a sophomore in 2017. Finished sixth at Masters.
Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield, senior, 152 - Advanced to Day 2 at state in 2018 and finished eighth at Masters last week.
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, junior, 285 - The Central Section Masters champion is seeking his first medal at state.
Christian Landin, Frontier, sophomore, 170 - The first-time state qualifier finished seventh at Masters in a weight class that has five of top seven state-ranked wrestlers.
Jose Landin, Frontier, junior, 145 - The three-time state qualifier for Frontier is seeking first state medal after finished 10th at Masters.
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, sophomore, 138 - The D-II runner-up finished 10th at Masters. Qualified for state as a sophomore in 2018.
Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley, senior, 285 - The three-time state qualifier won the section D-IV title and finished sixth at Masters.
Cade Lucio, BHS, sophomore, 132 - After advancing to Day 2 at state as a freshman, is seeking the podium after a fifth-place finish at Masters.
Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley, senior, 145 - One of two Golden Valley state qualifiers this season and is a first-time state qualifier.
Michael Mendivel, BHS, senior, 195 - The first-time state qualifier for Bakersfield finished sixth at Masters last weekend.
Ryan Morphis, Frontier, senior, 138 - The senior headed to Colorado School of Mines finished third at Masters and is a four-time state qualifier.
Ashton Onsurez, Bakersfield, sophomore, 113 - One of 10 Bakersfield High state qualifiers is wrestling at Rabobank for the first time.
Jack Pafford, Frontier, senior, 220 - One of 12 Frontier state qualifiers is at state for the first time. Finished ninth at Masters.
Jarad Priest, BHS, junior, 170 - The two-time state qualifier finished fourth at Masters last weekend. Ranked No. 6 in the state.
Cole Reyes, Fronter, senior, 126 - The two-time state medalist headed to Cal Poly is now a four-time state qualifier. Advanced to Masters semifinals but injury defaulted.
Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, junior, 160 - The nationally-ranked power lifter is a first-time state qualifier after finishing sixth at Masters.
Ty Shepherd, Frontier, sophomore, 195 - Just missed out on a state qualification as a freshman. Finished fourth at Masters last weekend.
Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview, junior, 170 - The first-time state qualifier finished ninth at Masters. Is also a standout linebacker on football team.
Trent Tracy, Frontier, senior, 182 - The 2017 CIF State champion at 170 is attempting to become the seventh two-time state champion from Kern County.
Zachary Wills, Centennial, senior, 145 - After a junior varsity season as a junior in 2018, the Centennial senior finished eighth at Masters.
