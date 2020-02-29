The CIF State Wrestling Championships is in the books. Josiah Hill won the 285-pound boys title, becoming the first Driller state champion since Navonte Demison won back-to-back titles in 2016-17. Alyssa Valdivia of Frontier had a great run in finishing runner-up in 106-pound girls. Eight area wrestlers placed.
Here’s a look at how the Kern County wrestlers did on Saturday:
138
(7) Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, junior: Lost to No. 4 Joshua Medina, Anaheim-Servite, by fall, 2:10.
145
(9) Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, senior: Lost to No. 6 Ceasar Garza, Oakdale, by dec., 3-2.
152
Tye Monteiro, Garces, freshman: Placed eighth—Defeated No. 7 Rocky Raby, Hemet-West Valley, by fall, 3:37; Lost to No. 6 Noah Cortez, Dinuba, by dec. 9-2. Lost to No. 10 Seth Borba, Oakdale, by dec., 7-1.
160
(14) Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, senior: Lost to No. 8 Will Kloster, Lemoore, by dec., 5-0.
170
(4) Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, senior: Placed sixth—Defeated No. 7 Nicholas Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, by dec., 5-2; Defeated No. 9 Braden Smelser, Valencia, by fall, 4:04; Lost to No. 3 JJT Stinson, East Nicolaus, by dec. 2-1 TB; Lost to Valor Buck, Anaheim-Servite, by dec., 3-1.
(10) Christian Landin, Frontier, junior: Lost to No. 12 Sean Myles, Roseville-Oakmont, by dec., 6-3.
182
(14) Juan Alonso, Kennedy, junior: Lost to No. 8 Joaquin Garcia, Jr., Villa Park, by dec., 4-2.
220
Justin Darter, Bakersfield, junior: Placed sixth—Defeated No. 8 Jalen Peralta, Clovis-Buchanan, by dec., 9-5; Defeated No. 9 Zach Brooks, Davis, by dec. 3-2, OT; Lost to No. 2 Peter Ming, Elk Grove, by dec., 3-0; Lost to No. 6 Juan Mora, Modesto-Pitman, by dec., 3-2, UTB.
285
(1) Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, senior: Champion—Defeated No. 4 Malachi Lyles, Lakewood-Mayfair, by maj dec., 10-0; Defeated No. 2 Nicholas Villarreal, Gilroy, by fall, 2:38.
Girls CIF State Championship qualifiers
101
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sophomore: Lost to No. 7 Abbeygael Cabuag, Morgan Hill-Sobrato, by fall, 2:56.
106
(1) Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier, junior:Placed runner-up—Won semifinal match over No. 4 Emilie Gonzalez, El-Monte-Arroyo, by dec., 9-3. Lost to Nyla Valencia, Morgan Hill-Sobrato, 11-4.
121
Kirsten Banales, East, junior: Lost to No. 7 Tehya Ledesman, Riverside-Hillcrest, by fall, 4:58.
126
Yasmine Scherer, North, sophomore: Lost to No. 3 Alisha Narvaez, Union City, James Logan, by fall, 4:29
137
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, junior: Placed fifth—Defeated Alana Ontiveros, Modesto-Pitman by dec., 2-0; Defeated No. 4 Beyonce Garcia, Union City-James Logan, by fall, 1:59; Lost to No. 3 Joanna Qiu, Albany, by dec., 9-0; Defeated Samantha Snow, Los Alamitos, by dec., 3-2.
143
(7) Orianna Morales, Bakersfield, junior: Placed eighth—Defeated Jocelyn Yepez, Paramount, by fall, 4:50; Lost to No. 6 Annie Hua, Sunnyvale-Fremont, by fall, 0:43; Lost to Megan Irwin, Fairfield-Armijo, bt dec. 7-6.
160
(6) Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale, junior: Lost to Cynthia Esquivel, Walnut, by dec., 2-0.
170
(5) Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, sophomore: Placed fifth—Defeated Lily El-Masri, Novato-San Marin, by dec., 4-0; Defeated No. 6 Viviana Romo, San Fernando, by dec., 2-1; Lost to No. 2 BaoAhn Duncan-Perez, Clovis, by fall, 1:11; Defeated Cianna Riley, San Dimas, by dec., 2-1, TB.
189
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sophomore: Lost to Kailee Rivera, Vacaville-Will C Wood, by dec., 6-0.
235
Monique Bravo, Ridgeview, sophomore: Lost to No. 2 Annika Miles, Elk Grove, by decision, 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.