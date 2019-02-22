20190223-bc-wrestling

Andrew Bloemhof of BHS wrestles Luciano Arroyo of Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel in the quarterfinals of 2019 CIF Wrestling Championships Friday afternoon.

With the completion of Day 2 of the CIF State Wrestling Championships, Kern County has two boys semifinalists in Frontier's Max Aguirre at 160 pounds and Bakersfield's Justin Darter at 220 while Ridgeview's Genesis Quirarte (106) is the lone local girls semifinalist.

A total of 11 locals have all earned a state medal with a top-8 placement and Saturday is all about those going home with hardware with the finals for boys and girls slated for 5 p.m.

With that, here is how the locals fared Friday. 

Girls

101

Jacqueline Hernandez, freshman, Frontier (3-2, in 7th place match)

Lost to Rodriguez, Clovis-Buchanan, maj. dec. 14-2, won by 4-2 dec. vs. Mendoza, Brentwood-Liberty; lost 6-1 dec. to Ward, Turlock.

106

Genesis Quirarte, junior, Ridgeview: (3-0, advances to semifinals)

Pinned Turner, Davis, 3:43.

Heydy Albarron, senior, Foothill: (0-2, eliminated)

Lost to Vela, San Jose-Branham, 15-3.

111

Kendra Juarez, junior, Foothill: (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Martinez, Downey, 1:27. 

116

Ariana Juarez, junior, Foothill: (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Siason, Salinas-Everett Alvarez, 3:38.

121

Yasmine Perez, freshman, Mira Monte (1-2, eliminated)

Dec. Brown, Whitney, 8-5; lost to Bagler, Elk Grove 4-2.

Jamae Barnes, senior, West: (1-2, eliminated)

Pinned Micallef, Half Moon Bay, 4:56; lost to Wang, Palo Alto, 10-5.

126

Cindy Pelayo, senior, East: (3-2, eliminated)

Pinned Torres, Los Banos, 1:21; pinned DeSouza, Lake Balboa-Birmingham, 1:45; dec. Plasencia, San Diego-Madison, 6-1, lost 5-3 dec to Urbas, Albany.

Yasmine Scherer, freshman, North: (1-2, eliminated)

Won by default Against Mendoza, Rowland; pinned by Gutierrez, Fairfield-Armijo, 2:22.

131

Aliana Lefotu, sophomore, Golden Valley (2-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Bowman, Rowland Heights-Rowland, 1:10, pinned by Pruitt, San Diego-Lincoln, 1:58.

143

Marian Perez, senior, Ridgeview (2-2, eliminated)

Lost to Freitas, Turlock-Pitman, TF 17-2, lost 4-1 dec. to Lockyer, Loomis-Del Oro.

150

Shareni Donis, senior, South: (4-1,in consolation semifinals)

Pinned by Konopka, Carlsbad-La Costa Canyon, 1:10, pinned Grabowski, Half Moon Bay, :48; pinned Segura, Tustin, 3:51

160

Ehirene Ohens, junior, Stockdale (3-2, in 7th place match)

Pinned by Garcia, Manteca-Sierra, 1:18, won by 3-1 dec. vs. Alvarez, Orange Cove; pinned by Cooper, Cerritos, :23.

170

Maliya Castillo, freshman, Ridgeview (3-2, eliminated)

Dec. Garcia-Villa, Antelope, 4-2; dec. Garcia, La Canada, 2-1, pinned Licea, Salinas-Alisal, 4:07, pinned by Devericks, Corona, 1:21. 

189

Kayvette Osorio, senior, Golden Valley (2-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Akinola, Menlo-Atherton, 1:10, pinned by Moreno, Irvine-Beckman, 1:49.

235

Macy Bullard, senior Golden Valley (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Zamarripa, Mission Hills, 1:23.

Yasmin Medrano, freshman, Foothill: (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Estrada, Norwalk-John Glenn, 0:46.

Boys

106

Josh Acala, junior, Frontier: (1-2, eliminated)

Lost to Quintana, Valencia, 9-1.

113

Ashton Onsurez, sophomore, Bakersfield: (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Chavez, Orange Cove, 2:50.

120

Jay T Appleton, sophomore, Frontier: (0-2, eliminated)

Lost to Arreola, Dinuba, 6-1.

126 

Cole Reyes, senior Frontier (4-2, in 7th place match)

Lost to Nunez, La Puente-Bishop Amat, 9-5, pinned, Unpingco, Oakley-Freedom, 2:29; lost 4-1 dec to Miranda, Poway

132

Garrett Fletcher, junior, Frontier (3-2, eliminated)

Dec. Miranda, Hanford, 9-4; pinned Peralta, Vacaville, 3:00; lost to Lucio, Bakersfield, 11-8.

Cade Lucio, sophomore, BHS (3-2, eliminated)

Dec. Heller, Beverly Hills, 8-5; dec. Mirelez, Patterson, 10-5; dec. Fletcher, Frontier, 11-8, Medina, Anaheim-Servite; pinned by Medina, Anaheim-Servite, 3:13

138

Andrew Bloemhof, senior, BHS (2-2, eliminated)

Lost to Arroyo, Costa Mesa-Calvary Chapel, 5-3, lost 3-1 to E. Blake, Loomis-Del Oro.

Dominick Leon, sophomore, Golden Valley (1-2, eliminated)

Lost to Sepulvada, Selma, 5-3 OT.

Ryan Morphis, senior, Frontier (5-1, in consolation semifinals)

Dec. Tolentino, Poway, 8-1; dec. Rowland, West Hills-Chaminade, 6-3; dec. Navida, San Marcos, 5-3, beat Perez, San Marino, 6-0; beat Okada, Servite, 9-4.

145

Jose Landin, junior, Frontier, (1-2, eliminated)

Lost to Rodriguez, Santa Maria-Righetti, 6-4

Ernesto Machado, senior, Golden Valley (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Sumulong, Concord-De La Salle, 0:35.

Zachary Wills, senior, Centennial (0-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Gonzalez, Salinas-Palma, 1:24. 

152

Adrian Gonzalez, senior, Bakersfield (3-2, eliminated)

Dec. Smelser, Valencia, 1-0; dec. Williford, Palo Cedro-Foothill 8-1; lost to Buck, Anaheim-Servite, 4-3. 

160

Max Aguirre, senior, Frontier (3-0, advances to semifinals)

Dec. Jayden Smith, Brawley, 4-2.

Jaden Sanchez, junior, BHS (0-2, eliminated)

Lost to Myrtue, Merced-El Capitan, 11-6.

170

Christian Landin, sophomore, Frontier (2-2, eliminated)

Pinned Hake, San Jose-Bellarmine Prep, 1:39; pinned by Chapman, Vacaville, 0:31. 

Jarad Priest, junior BHS (3-2, in 7th place match)

Lost to Rodriguez, Selma, 6-5, beat Chapman, Vacaville, 11-5; lost maj. dec. to Cardwell, Porterville-Monache, 11-2.

Justin Spainhoward, junior, Ridgeview (0-2, eliminated)

Lost to Frantzich, Clovis, 4-0.

182

Jordan Annis, senior, Bakersfield, (3-3, eliminated)

Dec. Giangregori, Calaveras, 8-3; dec. Garcia, Selma, 10-7, lost 3-2 to Kilner, Livermore-Granada.

John Bordon, senior, Ridgeview (2-2, eliminated)

Dec. Balinton, San Francisco-Galileo, 10-5; lost due to medical forfeit to Garcia, Selma. 

Trent Tracy, senior, Frontier (3-1, in consolation semifinals)

Lost to Curtis, Carlsbad-La Costa Mesa, 4-0, pinned Mabry, Oakland-Castlemont, :33; beat Lewis, Elk Grove-Frankin, 6-2.

220

Gerardo Aispuro, senior, McFarland (1-2, eliminated)

Pinned Turcios, Granada Hills, 0:54; pinned by Island, Vacaville, 2:02.

Justin Darter, sophomore, BHS (3-0, advances to semifinals)

Dec. Watson, Fresno-Edison, 10-6.

Jack Pafford, senior, Frontier (1-2, eliminated)

Dec. Boutte, Palm Springs, 2-1; pinned by Barela, Covina-Northview, 1:29

285

Josiah Hill, BHS, junior (3-2, in 7th place match)

Lost to Jeffus, Turlock, 4-3, def Smith, Etiwanda, 1-0; lost to Markey, Carmichael-Del Campo, 3-2.

Jacob Lightner, senior, Kern Valley (1-2, eliminated)

Pinned by Carrillo, Anderson, 0:55.

