The CIF State girls wrestling championships are at Rabobank Arena for the first time beginning on Thursday. There are 18 Kern County wrestlers in action.
Name, School, Grade, Weight Class
Heydy Albarron, Foothill, senior, 106 - The first-time state qualifier finished third at Masters on Saturday.
Jamae Barnes, West, senior, 121 - The senior finished fourth at Masters and is a first-time state qualifier.
Macy Bullard, Golden Valley, senior, 235 - The senior helped lead Golden Valley to the Masters title with a third-place finish.
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, 170, freshman - Just three months after taking up the sport, the freshman finished third at Masters.
Shareni Donis, South, senior, 150 - The three-time Central Section Masters champion seeks first state medal as the No. 7 seed.
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, freshman, 101 - The Frontier freshman finished fourth at Masters and is the No. 8 seed.
Ariana Juarez, Foothill, junior, 116 - The Masters runner-up is a first-time state qualifier.
Kendra Juarez, Foothill, junior, 111 - Along with cousin, Ariana, the Foothill junior is a first-time state qualifier.
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, sophomore 131 - The Masters champion secured the team championship for Golden Valley.
Jessica Manriquez, Foothill, junior, 131 - Finished second at Masters behind Lefotu. Is a first-time state qualifier.
Yasmin Medrano, Foothill, freshman, 235 - The Foothill freshman finished fourth at Masters.
Ehirene Ohens, Stockdale, sophomore, 160 - The first-time state qualifier finished fourth at Masters.
Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley, senior, 189 - The Masters champion is a four-time champion and finished 7th at state in 2018.
Cindy Pelayo, East, senior, 126 - The first-time Masters champion is a three-time state qualifier. Finished 6th at state in 2016.
Marian Perez, Ridgeview, senior, 145 - The Masters champion for Ridgeview is a first-time state qualifier.
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, freshman, 121 - One of the top freshman in the county, finished third at Masters.
Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, junior, 106 - The repeat Masters champion finished fourth at state in 2018 at 101.
Yasmine Scherer, North, freshman, 126 - The North freshman had a brain tumor removed 27 months ago and is now a state qualifier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.