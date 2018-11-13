Because of wildfires in Northern and Southern California, the CIF State offices have announced some changes to the state playoff calendar for the upcoming month.
While the SoCal state football playoffs will remain in place for the weekend of Nov. 30, the NorCal regional playoffs will be postponed a week. They will now be played Dec. 7-8, after many of the quarterfinals in the Northern and Central Coast sections were unable to be played because of the Camp Fires that destroyed the town of Paradise, located 90 miles north of Sacramento.
Local programs could potentially be impacted because the Central Section is the lone section out of the 10 in state that can be seeded in the NorCal or SoCal playoff brackets. In other words, there could be some local section champions that advance that could have a bye the weekend of Nov. 30 if they are seeded in the north. Conversely, if they're seeded in the south, they could play the regional game that weekend and, with a win, would have a bye Dec. 7-8 before the state championships scheduled for Dec. 14-15.
The state chose to keep the state cross country championships in place for Nov. 24 at Woodward Park in Fresno. Central Section commissioner Jim Crichlow added the section cross country championships will likely go on as scheduled on Thursday.
The NorCal water polo championships have been moved this weekend to the Clovis Unified pools. It was originally slated for Rio Americano High School just east of Sacramento.
Garces boys, the two-time Central Section D-II champions, are the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Clovis North at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.
The semifinals and championship matches are set for Saturday at either Clovis North or Clovis-Buchanan.
