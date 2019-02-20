Since 2003, Bakersfield and Rabobank Arena have been home to the CIF State boys wrestling championships, and the relationship appears to have never been stronger.
This year, for instance, there is an additional wrinkle, as the the boys and girls state championships have been combined this season for the first time.
Beginning on Thursday and concluding with two simultaneous championship matches under the lights Saturday night, there will be 784 wrestlers that will compete for 28 state championships this weekend.
Here is the preview of all 14 weight classes for boys and girls with the favorites, the top locals and the 2018 state champions.
(state boys preview information provided by Northern California wrestling correspondent Ike Dodson)
Boys
106
The favorite: Selma sophomore Richard Figueroa won the state title last season and is back to defend. Already has wins over five of the top eight seeds in the field.
The top local: Unseeded Frontier junior Josh Acala is the lone local in the weight class.
2018 champion: Richard Figueroa, Selma
113
The favorite: It comes down to two guys that have seen a lot of each other between Selma’s Tristan Lujan and Carlon Negrete from Buchanan.
The top local: Bakersfield High’s Ashton Onsurez is unseeded in the weight class.
2018 champion: Maximo Renteria, Buchanan
120
The favorite: Again, it’s another Central Section guy returning as state champion in Buchanan’s Maximo Renteria.
The top local: Frontier sophomore Jay T Appleton is unseeded in the weight class.
2018 champion: Nic Aguilar, Gilroy
126
The favorite: This one is a toss-up between Lemoore’s Wayne Joint, Buchanan’s Hunter Leake and Clovis North’s Devin Murphy.
The top local: Frontier senior Cole Reyes is a two-time state medalist and big favorite to get on the medal stand once again.
2018 champion: Cleveland Belton, Bellflower-St. John Bosco
132
The favorite: The No. 1 seed is Kyle Parco from Concord-De La Salle. Parco, a senior, has never medaled at state.
The top local: Bakersfield High junior Jaden Sanchez (No. 12) and Frontier junior Garrett Fletcher (No. 15) are both seeded.
2018 champion: Jesse Vasquez, Corona-Santiago
138
The favorite: Victorville-Excelsior Charter junior Jesse Vasquez already has two state titles (while at Santiago) at 113 as a freshman and 132 last season.
The top local: BHS senior Andrew Bloemhof is seeded No. 4 and Frontier’s Ryan Morphis is the nine-seed.
2018 champion: Jaden Abas, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo
145
The favorite: You know the name. Former Frontier standout Jadan Abas is back for his final year at San Diego-Rancho Bernardo after winning the 138 title last season.
The top local: Three locals — Jose Landin from Frontier, Centennial’s Zachary Wills, and Golden Valley’s Ernesto Machado. All are unseeded.
2018 champion: Peyton Omania, Concord-De La Salle
152
The favorite: Selma’s Jace Luchau has some serious competition in Poway’s Aaron Gandara, who won consecutive 152-pound state titles in Arizona the previous two years.
The top local: BHS senior Adrian Gonzalez is unseeded in the weight class.
2018 champion: Domonic Mata, Poway
160
The favorite: Buchanan’s Matthew Olguin is the top seed, but will have competition from Loomis-Del Oro’s Noah Blake, a three-time state medalists.
The top local: Right behind Olgiun and Blake is Frontier senior Max Aguirre, who's seeded No. 3. Aguirre lost to Olguin in the Central Section Masters finals.
2018 champion: Josh Kim, Corona-Santiago
170
The favorite: Trey Munoz from Mission Viejo-Trabuco Hills is unbeaten this season in a field with five Central Section wrestlers in the Top-7.
The top local: One of those Top-7 wrestlers is BHS junior Jarad Priest, the No. 7 seed in the weight class.
2018 champion: Trent Tracy, Frontier
182
The favorite: Frontier senior Trent Tracy won the 170-pound title last year and is the favorite this season here at 182. Undefeated at 24-0, Tracy dominated the section tournaments.
The top local: Tracy is seeking to become the seventh Kern County wrestler to win multiple state titles. The last was BHS’ Navonte Demison in 2015-16 and 2016-17. BHS’ Jordan Annis is also seeded No. 9.
2018 champion: Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan
195
The favorite: Gilroy’s Ryan Reyes is not only the No. 1 seed, he’s also ranked No. 3 in the nation by Intermat.
The top local: Frontier’s Ty Shepherd and BHS’ Michael Mendivel are both unseeded.
2018 champion: Tony Andrade, Gilroy
220
The favorite: No. 1 seed Victor Jacquez from San Jose-Bellarmine Prep is ranked No. 3 in the country. The 2-seed is Clovis High’s Jacob Good.
The top local: Good defeated BHS sophomore Justin Darter in the Masters finals. Darter, who medaled at state in the weight class as a freshman, is the No. 8 seed.
2018 champion: Joey Daniel, Santa Ana
285
The favorite: Gilroy’s Nicholas Villareal looks like the favorite to become the first new heavyweight state champion after the incredible four-year run from Clovis’ Seth Nevills.
The top local: The rest of the field is wide open, including BHS junior Josiah Hill. The Masters champion is seeded No. 7.
2018 champion: Seth Nevills, Clovis
Girls
101
The favorite: Buchanan freshman Cristelle Rodriguez is the No. 1 seed.
The top local: Frontier freshman Jacqueline Hernandez is the No. 8 seed.
2018 champion: Angelina Gomez, Covina-Northview
106
The favorite: Davis sophomore Adrienna Turner is the top seed.
The top local: Ridgeview’s Genesis Quirarte won the Masters title and is the No. 8 seed.
2018 champion: Elysia Urrea, Stockton-Lincoln
111
The favorite: Orland freshman Jennifer Soto is the No. 1 seed.
The top local: Foothill’s Kendra Juarez is unseeded.
2018 champion: Alledia Martinez, Selma (four-time state champ)
116
The favorite: Riverside-Norte Vista junior Monica Garcia is the No. 1 seed.
The top local: Foothill’s Ariana Juarez is unseeded.
2018 champion: Rory Coscia, Modesto-Enochs
121
The favorite: Visalia-Mt. Whitney senior Ashley Venagas is the No. 1 seed.
The top local: West’s Jamae Barnes and Mira Monte’s Yasmine Perez are unseeded.
2018 champion: Gracie Figueroa, Selma (four-time state champ)
126
The favorite: Palm Springs senior Cindy Zepeda is the No. 1 seed.
The top local: East senior Cindy Pelayo is the No. 8-seed and seeking her second state medal.
2018 champion: Cheyenne Bowman, Rowland
131
The favorite: Rowland Heights-Rowland sophomore Cheyenne Bowman is the top seed after winning state at 126 last season.
The top local: Golden Valley sophomore Aliana Lefotu won the Masters title and is unseeded.
2018 champion: Candice Corralejo, Loomis-Del Oro
137
The favorite: Westminster’s Aine Drury is the top seed and the defending champion.
The top local: No locals in weight class.
2018 champion: Drury Aine, Westminster
143
The favorite: Top seed is San Fernando junior Gianna Anaya.
The top local: Ridgeview senior Maran Perez, the Masters champion, is the No. 6 seed.
2018 champion: Emmily Patneaud, Newark Memorial
150
The favorite: The No. 1 seed is Pleasant Hill-College Park freshman Amit Elor.
The top local: South High senior Shareni Donis, a three-time Masters champ, is the No. 7-seed.
2018 champion: Jerzie Estrada, Selma
160
The favorite: The top seed is West Hills-Chaminade sophomore Katja Osteen, the defending champion.
The top local: Stockdale sophomore Ehirene Ohens is unseeded.
2018 champion: Katja Osteen, Chaminade
170
The favorite: San Fernando senior Adelina Parra is the No. 1 seed and defending champion.
The top local: Ridgeview freshman Maliya Castillo is unseeded.
2018 champion: Adelina Parra, San Fernando
189
The favorite: Atherton-Menlo Atherton senior Folashade Akinola is the top seed and ranked nationally.
The top local: Somehow, Golden Valley senior Kayvette Osorio, the three-time Masters champion, is unseeded.
2018 champion: Alexandra Castillo, Van Nuys-Birmingham
235
The favorite: The No. 1 seed is Sacramento-McClatchy’s Tavi Heidelbeck, who's the defending champion.
The top local: Golden Valley senior Macy Bullard is unseeded.
2018 champion: Tavi Heidelbeck, Sacramento-McClatchy
