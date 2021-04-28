CIF: Some high school state championship tournaments are canceled

The California Interscholastic Federation on Wednesday announced some changes to its postseason schedule in the midst of the restricted COVID-19 sports year.
In a news release, the CIF stated that seven sports would be allowed to compete in Southern California Regional Championship events — those being baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf and boys volleyball.
The CIF also announced that it will not be holding State Championships in swimming and diving, track and field and wrestling.
The state wrestling tournament is one of the hallmark events of the year in Bakersfield, traditionally held at Mechanics Bank Arena in front of near-capacity crowds.
"We are disappointed," Frontier wrestling coach Carlo Franciotti wrote in a text message to The Californian. "All we can do is accept the reality of the situation and figure out the next step."
Ryan Renz, track and field coach at Liberty, said he was surprised by Wednesday's announcement.
“It is heartbreaking that our seniors throughout the state will have not had the opportunity to experience the CIF Track and Field State meet," he wrote in a text message to The Californian. "The state meet is one of the best high school sporting events in the nation!"
Not all hope is lost, however, as many sports will still be able to play for Central Section and SoCal Regional championships.
“So excited about it, I’m so glad for the boys," said Liberty boys soccer coach Philip Arias. "We have seniors here who enjoy, ring season, as we call it. I’m super happy for just the opportunity for the seniors to go out and at least have a chance to go at it for a Valley championship. Anytime you have something to play for, it always gives you incentive to play hard and hopefully have a reward at the end of the season.”
Ridgeview boys soccer coach Phil Collignon shared a similar response, although had some concerns as well.
“We are excited," he said. "We are definitely at a competitive disadvantage because the Clovis schools have been playing for much longer. They’ll have 20 games under their belt and we’ll have 10. But the boys are excited."
Bakersfield Christian boys basketball coach Garrett Brown said the upcoming weeks will be an opportunity for his team to get better.
"Hopefully we will continue to improve over the next month to put ourselves in a position to be able to compete in the playoffs and possibly make another run," he said. "But we have to get much better in order for us to make that happen."
Upon county approvals from all participating schools and individuals, the Southern California Regional Championships for soccer and tennis must be completed by June 5, boys volleyball by June 12, golf by June 15, basketball by June 19 and baseball and softball by June 26.
Because of this, the last day for Section playoffs has been set for May 29 for soccer and tennis, June 5 for boys volleyball, June 12 for golf and basketball and June 19 for baseball and softball.
The Regional Championship events will also be reduced to a one week span.
The CIF also stated that due to the priority level of completing the section championships, the federation will remain flexible and is prepared to adjust schedules as needed.
The championships will stop at the regional level because only two of the six Northern California Region sections are offering championship games and the CIF said that it's "not feasible" to also hold NorCal Regional Championships. The federation also cited "potential logistical and travel issues" could be presented if state championship games were to be held.