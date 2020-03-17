The hope of spring sports returning to California in 2020 have yet to be fully dashed.
The CIF announced Tuesday that it has yet to decide on whether or not to cancel the rest of the high school spring season, which has been suspended due to the nationwide spread of the Coronavirus. A final decision is expected to be made early next month.
"While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day," the organization said in a release. "In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.
"The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority."
