Six local teams will take the court this weekend at Selland Arena in Fresno for the chance to take home a Central Section basketball championship.
A look at the matchups with tipoff right around the corner:
BOYS
Division 2
No. 2 Independence vs. No. 9 Visalia-Redwood
Saturday, 4 p.m.
After the Falcons’ 63-62 win over Centennial in the Central Section semifinals, head coach Rich Ross said credited his young team’s resilience as the primary reason for getting to this point. The Falcons hold an 18-7 overall record and while senior Josh Codamon leads the way (team high 13 points per game average) sophomore Cameron Brown isn’t far behind (second on the squad with an 11.7 PPG average). Speaking of resilience, the Falcons’ Saturday opponent certainly looks the part. While No. 9 Redwood holds a 17-10 overall record they’ve had a Cinderella run through the tournament with wins over No. 1 Roosevelt (74-67 final score) and San Luis Obispo (74-64 victory).
Division 3
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 3 Fresno-Hoover
Friday, 4 p.m.
Can the Eagles (22-6 record) bring home the Central Section title in 2020? Last year BCHS lost to Foothill in the championship game and the year before it was Kerman. This year they get a Fresno-Hoover squad that is 22-8 overall. The Eagles have beaten No. 16 Foothill (84-59), No. 8 Tulare Western (63-53) and No. 4 Sanger (70-61) thus far in the D-3 bracket.
Division 4
No. 1 Kingsburg vs. No. 2 Delano
Saturday, noon
Things have certainly turned for the Tigers, who went 4-6 in East Yosemite League play and finished at the bottom half of the league. They’ve rattled off three straight victories, however, in the Central Section Tournament and have scored 72, 97 and 88 points in those respective contests. They now take on the top-seeded Kingsburg team that holds a 26-4 overall record.
GIRLS
Division 1
No. 1 Bakersfield vs. No. 3 Arroyo Grande
Friday, 6 p.m.
The top-seeded Drillers have been rolling, holding a 28-2 overall record and winners of 26 straight. It’s a balanced attack for the Drillers, who’s top-three scorers — Ray Vaughn, Taylor Linzie and Alexis Killebrew — are averaging 8 points per game. Next in their path is Arroyo Grande, which is coming off a 65-57 over No. 2 Righetti.
Division 3
No. 2 Arvin vs. No. 1 Porterville
Friday, 2 p.m.
The Bears didn’t hold back in the Central Section semifinals, getting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds from Judy Pulido to knock off No. 3 Frontier 68-65. Arvin has won 20 of its last 21 contests en route to a South Sequoia League championship. Porterville will provide a stiff challenge, however — the Panthers hold a 30-2 overall record and haven’t lost since Dec. 30.
Division 5
No. 2 East vs. No. 1 Strathmore
Friday, 10 a.m.
The Blades are no strangers to the section tournament, going each of the last three years and advancing to the title game during the 2017-18 campaign. Can they take it home this season? They’ll look to ride the hot hands of seniors Alaisha Landeros and Kanyah Patterson, who each recorded double-doubles in East’s 49-39 semifinals win over Coalinga. The Blades’ championship opponent, Strathmore, has outscored its opponents 186-91 in its three Central Section tournament victories.
