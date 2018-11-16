The CIF state offices canceled the Northern California boys water polo championship tournament that was slated to be played in Fresno/Clovis on Friday and Saturday. The AQI is forecasted for plus-150 on Saturday, which is unhealthy for all participants.
Garces was set to play Clovis North in the D-II opening round at 1:10 p.m. today. The Rams season ends with a second consecutive Central Section championship.
As for Central Section football semifinals tonight, those will be played, according to commissioner Jim Crichlow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.