Even in game No. 32 of the season, Wes Davis continues to adjust how he prepares his boys basketball team at Foothill.
Davis said that after the Trojans played sloppy in a 15-point win on Tuesday in the opening round of the CIF Southern California Division V playoffs, he wasn’t taking enough time complimenting his players attributes.
Whatever Davis said worked as the top-seeded Trojans beat No. 8 Arleta 79-60 in the SoCal D-V quarterfinals on Thursday at home and the Trojans will host No. 4 Oxnard-Santa Clara at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the SoCal D-V semifinals.
“You have to look at yourself as coach and compliment your guys,” Davis said. “I did a bad job of that on Tuesday. We won. I should have kept their spirits up by talking to them in a little more of a positive manner. Today, I did that a little more pregame, just complimenting them on being the players they are.”
And there is plenty to commend.
Edward “Squid” Turner turned in another masterful performance for Foothill (21-11) inside the paint with 15 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Turner’s reach disrupted any plans for Arleta (15-14), the L.A. City Section D-IV champion, from making a move inside.
Elijah Seales, who scored a team-high 19 points for Foothill, continues to expand his craft as an athletic big with a quick step to the basket. He showed his ability to block shots, sending one into the stands in the third quarter.
Trojans senior guard Cesar Valdez hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points. Senior forward Warren Stingley continued to clean up on the glass, tallying 12 rebounds to compliment his 11 points.
Then there was the guard play from sophomores Jaden Phillips and Chaun Davis, who each scored for eight for Foothill.
“Everybody hit their roles,” Davis said. “Shooters shot their shots. Big guys dominated above the rim and, defensively, we can get a little cleaner there. But with Turner in there cleaning it up, it makes it a little easier for the perimeter guys to let them by. But ultimately, that’s part of the chemistry. That’s what led us to where we are right now.”
It also led the Trojans to a place where Foothill played like the physically dominating team it is, just 48 hours after turning the ball over more than 20 times to the No. 16 seed.
“Tonight we just kept on playing like it’s our last game and playing hard,” Valdez said. “Last game, we got too comfortable. When we got a big lead, we just stopped playing. In this one, when we got the big lead, we just kept going.”
Joshua Morales led Arleta with 18 points and David Hernandez added 13.
It was the second sold-out game for Foothill in the state playoffs. As the lone Bakersfield boys basketball team remaining, the Foothill coach knows the city is watching his team closely.
“I cannot understate it and sometimes I do understate it. This is amazing,” Davis said. “When we look around America right now and we look for things that unite people and sports is one of those things. You look around and you have people of every different race, color, shape and size and they are here celebrating their Bakersfield-area basketball team.
“So continue to see this growing and see people get here earlier and earlier, it’s amazing and a credit to our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.