If a new proposal from the Central Section goes through, some big changes could be coming to high school leagues in the area.
On Tuesday, the CIF Central Section released a proposal that would bring considerable realignment to South Yosemite Conference leagues throughout Kern County. If approved, the plan, which will be voted on in April, would be put into effect starting in 2022.
Essentially, the Southwest Yosemite, Southeast Yosemite and South Yosemite leagues are tentatively being split up into four, and are currently listed limply as SYC 1-4 on the proposal. Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos said leagues would be able to change their names once realignment plans were approved.
While SWYL teams Centennial, Frontier, Garces Memorial, Liberty and Stockdale would remain together in SYC #1, Bakersfield High would be in SYC #2, joining Bakersfield Christian, Independence and Ridgeview from the SYL and Highland from the SEYL.
SYC #3 would feature three teams currently in the SEYL (East, North and South) and two from the SYL (Tehachapi and West).
SYC #4 would bring in Arvin from the South Sequoia League, Foothill and Mira Monte from the SEYL, Golden Valley from the SYL and new school Del Oro, which is set to open in 2022.
If Arvin were to depart the South Sequoia League, they are scheduled to be replaced by Delano, who would join established league schools Chavez, Kennedy, McFarland, Shafter, Taft and Wasco.
Tos says he received 16 replies after sending out realignment proposals in August. The current realignment plan was put together based on those 16 proposals at a meeting on Oct. 14.
Schools and districts can request changes to the current proposal up until Jan. 13. Those requests will then be discussed at a section meeting on Jan. 20.
If approved, the plan would be voted into action on April 20.
Though he expects some pushback, Tos believes the proposal will ultimately help create more competitive balance in the Central Section.
"It's not possible for everyone to like the proposal," he said. "There's always going to be something people don't like. But I think it's interesting (what we've done). There's a lot of good things here."
Sports reporter Ron Stapp contributed to this report