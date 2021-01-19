While a season is still potentially in the cards, Central Section Playoffs are officially off the table for fall sports.
It was announced Tuesday morning that the Central Section Playoffs had been canceled for the sports of football, volleyball, cross country and water polo, even if teams are able to participate in a spring season.
"While this possibility has been discussed for some time, it is still a very difficult decision to make," Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos said in a news release. "While there may be changes in the future, the current (California Department of Public Health) guidance only allows competition between bordering counties, making section championship events impossible."
Though the loss of playoffs is a major blow, it wasn't all bad news, as the release did set recommended start dates for each sport.
Volleyball and water polo are recommended to begin competition on Feb. 22, cross country March 1 and football March 26. Volleyball and water polo seasons must end by March 20, cross country by March 27 and football by April 17.
Individual schools or districts will be allowed to start seasons later than the recommended dates if they choose.
The release stated that "practice for all sports may commence as allowed by California Department of Public Health guidelines, local county health guidelines and school/district policy." Counties under stay at home orders are not allowed to take part in any competition.
Student-athletes are only allowed to participate in one sport at a time.
Currently, there are still plans to host section playoffs for all winter and spring sports.
Schools risk major sanctions for breaking state rules
In a separate release, the CIF stated it would hand down severe punishments for any member schools that violated CIF and state mandates by taking part in unsanctioned athletic competitions.
"The CIF has recently become aware that several member schools have competed in interscholastic contests in contravention of the guidance of the CDHP and CIF rules," the release stated. "Any school determined to have participated in or to be conducting interscholastic athletics events in violation of the State's orders or CIF rules may be subject to CIF Article 22 sanctions including, but not limited to, fines, suspension or dismissal from membership.
"Compliance by our member schools with the CDPH's guidance regarding youth sports is mandatory, not discretionary."