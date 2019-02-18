The Central Section Division II girls basketball semifinals on Tuesday have a big Kern County presence.
Three of the four semifinalist are from the county, including No. 1 Bakersfield, the defending D-II champions, hosting No. 4 Tehachapi and No. 3 Garces at No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite.
Two-seed McFarland is at home in the D-IV semifinals against defending CIF State D-V champions Hanford-Sierra Pacific and No. 5 Kern Valley is on the road at No. 1 Caruthers.
Here’s a breakdown of all five semifinals matchups.
Central Section Girls Basketball Playoffs
Semifinals, Tuesday
Division II
No. 4 Tehachapi (22-6) at No. 1 Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
How they got there: Bakersfield shared the Southwest Yosemite League title with Garces. Both finished league with a 9-1 record. BHS, the defending D-II champions, beat league rival Liberty 52-39 in the quarterfinals after receiving a first round bye. Tehachapi finished with a three-way tie for the South Yosemite League title with Bakersfield Christian and West. The Warriors beat Santa Maria 56-20 in the first round and then beat Visalia-Redwood 58-49 in the quarterfinals.
Top players
Tehachapi: Teagan Thurman, junior: A double-double machine, averaging 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Emily Williams, Mady Cotta, Sara Heier and Irey Sandholdt all average six points a game.
BHS: Taylor Linzie, junior: Also a double-double machine, averaging 10.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. McKenna Hsiung and Kiara Frink both averaging 10 points per game.
What’s next: Winner plays for the D-II title at Selland Arena in Fresno on Friday at 6 p.m.
No. 3 Garces (23-4) at No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite (25-4), 6 p.m.
How they got there: Garces shared the SWYL title with BHS and received a first round bye before beating No. 11 Tulare-Mission Oak 68-32 in the quarterfinals. The Badgers went undefeated in North Sequoia League play and beat Shafter 70-17 in the quarterfinals after receiving a first round bye.
Top players
Yosemite: Grace Fries, senior: The three-year varsity starter leads the way with 14 points per game. Junior Courtney Hart is averaging nearly a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Garces: Lexus Green, senior: The senior guard is one of the best ball handlers in the section and is averaging nearly 20 points a game. Junior Aliyah Johnson has come on late to add into the fold with Addiysn McMurtrey and Ire Penesa-Heiser.
What’s next: Winner plays for the D-II title at Selland Arena in Fresno on Friday at 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 3 Hanford-Sierra Pacific (25-5) at No. 2 McFarland (26-4), 7 p.m.
How they got there: In the first season in the South Sequoia League, the Cougars went 12-0 in league and have outscored Taft and Strathmore 168-107 in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Golden Bears, the 2017-18 CIF State D-V champions, went undefeated in the East Sequoia League and beat Reedley 53-30 in the first round and beat Madera South 70-56 in the quarterfinals.
Top players
Sierra Pacific: Alana Roberts, junior: Big-time post presence averaging 14.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Celeste Lewis leads the team in scoring with 16.1 per game.
McFarland: Neli Diaz, senior, McFarland: Four-year starter has 1,828 career points and is averaging 18.1 this season. Kathy Rodriguez (13.0 ppg, 13 rbg) and Julie Hernandez (11.6 ppg) are also 1,000 career point scorers.
What’s next: Winner plays for D-IV title at Selland Arena Saturday at 10 a.m.
Division V
No. 5 Kern Valley (19-4) at No. 1 Caruthers (25-4), 6 p.m.
How they got there: Kern Valley won the High Desert League title with an 11-1 record and has yielded just 63 points in the first two rounds over Bishop (65-29) and at East (36-34). The Blue Raiders went undefeated in the West Sequoia League and beat Visalia-Central Valley Christian, 74-29, in the first round and Rosamond, 63-25, in the quarterfinals.
Top players
Kern Valley: Hannah Hurley, senior: The guard is averaging 21.5 points per game this season and 20.3 per game as a four-year starter. Younger sister, Maddie is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Caruthers: No stats provided on Maxpreps.com.
What’s next: Winner plays for D-V section title on Friday at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena.
Arvin to host soccer doubleheader, locals in action in semis
Arvin is in the rare position of being able to host a Central Section semifinals doubleheader in boys and girls soccer on Tuesday.
After the girls soccer team beat No. 8 Corcoran 4-1 in the D-VI quarterfinals, it was set that the top-seeded Bears would host.
Then the boys team at Arvin was granted a semifinal home game as the No. 3 seed after beating No. 11 Chowchilla 6-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 10 Mira Monte upset No. 2 Lindsay, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.
The girls host No. 5 Orosi at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the boys hosts Mira Monte at 6 p.m.
The winner of the Mira Monte-Arvin semifinal will play the winner of No. 5 Orosi at No. 1 Foothill. That match is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Garces, the No. 1 seed in D-V, hosts No. 4 Farmersville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and No. 8 Bakersfield Christian is at No. 4 Visalia-Central Valley Christian at 6 p.m. in the boys D-VI semifinals.
The two local boys soccer teams in the semifinals in D-I both play on the road on Wednesday.
No. 9 South, which upset No. 1 San Luis Obispo 1-0 with a golden goal in the quarterfinals, is at No. 4 Fresno-Central at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Ridgeview is set to play No. 3 Clovis North. That match is set for 3 p.m. at Clovis North.
