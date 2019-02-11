The Central Section girls basketball playoffs are set to tip off Tuesday with a number of games in and around Kern County and a handful of all-local matchups.
In Division III, No. 9 Golden Valley will visit Frontier, in Division IV No. 12 Mira Monte will play at No. 5 Bakersfield Christian, and in Division V No. 13 Kennedy will travel to face No. 4 East.
All games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Tehachapi girls who will get underway at 5 p.m. Here's a complete list of first round contests:
Central Section basketball playoffs
Girls basketball
First round: Tuesday; Quarterfinals: Thursday; Semifinals: Feb. 19; Championships: Feb. 22-23
All start times 7 p.m.
D-I
No. 12 Fresno-Edison at No. 5 Fresno-Central; No. 11 Clovis East at No. 6 Arroyo Grande; No. 10 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep at No. 7 San Luis Obispo; No. 9 Santa Maria-Righetti at No. 8 Hanford
BYES: No.1 Clovis West; No. 2 Clovis North; No. 3 Clovis; No. 4 Clovis-Buchanan
D-II
No. 13 Santa Maria at No. 4 Tehachapi (5 p.m.); No. 12 Morro Bay at No. 5 Visalia-Redwood; No. 11 Tulare-Mission Oak at No. 6 Nipomo; No. 10 Porterville-Monache at No. 7 Shafter; No. 9 Liberty at No. 8 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley
BYES: No. 1 Bakersfield; No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite; No. 3 Garces
D-III
No. 15 Visalia-El Diamante at No. 2 Fresno; No. 14 Exeter at No. 3 Fresno-Roosevelt; No. 13 Arvin at No. 4 Tulare Union; No. 12 Dinuba at No. 5 Fresno-Hoover; No. 11 Fresno-Sunnyside at No. 6 Tollhouse-Sierra; No. 10 Chavez at No. 7 Orcutt Academy; No. 9 Golden Valley at No. 8 Frontier
BYE: No. 1 Selma
D-IV
No. 15 Taft at No. 2 McFarland; No. 14 Reedley at No. 3 Hanford-Sierra Pacific; No. 13 Highland at No. 4 Porterville; No. 12 Mira Monte at No. 5 Bakersfield Christian; No. 11 Madera South at No. 6 Kingsburg; No. 10 Strathmore at No. 7 Kerman; No. 9 Fresno-Washington Union at No. 8 West
BYE: No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
D-V
No. 16 Visalia-Central Valley Christian at No. 1 Caruthers; No. 15 Corcoran at No. 2 Coalinga; No. 14 Fresno Christian at No. 3 Chowchilla; No. 13 Kennedy at No. 4 East; No. 12 Bishop Union at No. 5 Kern Valley; No. 11 Orosi at No. 6 Porterville-Granite Hills; No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 Wonderful Prep; No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Fowler
