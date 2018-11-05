The formality of the opening round of the Central Section football playoffs has come and gone and now every team is in action this week.
The top seeds in Divisions I through V all had byes and now the mad dash to the championships in three weeks is in motion.
The top seven spots in this week's rankings remain the same, but games like No. 12 Fresno-Bullard upsetting now-No. 13 Santa Maria-St. Joseph in the 5-12 matchup in D-I caused some major shakeups in our weekly Top-25 rankings.
Now we have seven games of two ranked teams this week beginning with No. 24 Stockdale playing No. 7 Tulare Western in D-II on Thursday at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare.
1. Fresno-Central (10-0, Division I, previous rank 1)
It feels like forever since Central beat Clovis East in the regular season finale. The Grizzlies toughest test came against the Timberwolves during the 2018 regular season finale. Well rested, the Grizzlies open up their repeat championship run at home against No. 15-ranked Fresno-Edison. The Tigers beat Ridgeview in the opening round.
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 15 Fresno-Edison
2. Clovis-Buchanan (9-2, D-I, 2)
Buchanan has continued to roll right along after a tough two-week stretch, with the lone losses this season coming to Concord-De La Salle (ranked No. 4 in the state) and No. 1 Fresno-Central (also ranked No. 10 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports). The Bears took care of business in the first round with a 31-0 win over Clovis West after beating the Golden Eagles 35-7 on Oct. 5. This week, Buchanan hosts No. 11 Arroyo Grande after the Eagles beat Sanger in a 59-10 blowout.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis West, 31-0
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 11 Arroyo Grande
3. Liberty (10-1, D-I, 3)
No chance Liberty is looking past Clovis this week, but it’s going to be hard knowing a possible rematch with No. 2 Buchanan is just a week away. Since the Bears beat the Patriots 28-13 on Sept. 7, Liberty has won seven consecutive games by combined scores of 259-31, including beating the Cougars at Lamonica Stadium 48-10 on Sept. 14. The Cougars beat Centennial last week to advance. But the Patriots balanced offense, along with a dominating defense, pose a problem for Clovis.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis North, 49-7
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 8 Clovis
4. Bakersfield (8-3, D-I, 4)
The Drillers trailed 14-0 early and were down 31-27 entering the fourth quarter before reeling off 28 unanswered points against Clovis East in a 55-31 win in the opening round. Wesley Wilson rushed for 168 yards and three scores as Cameron Williams completed 6 of 8 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Carl Jones had four catches for 122 yards and both touchdown catches for BHS. The Drillers host Fresno-Bullard, the 12-seed, after the Knights upset Santa Maria-St. Joseph 55-31 in the opening round. Bullard has won four consecutive games since starting the season 1-6.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis East, 55-31
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 12 Fresno-Bullard
5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (10-0, D-III, 5)
The Panthers had a bye last week and, much like the top seeds in D-I (Central) and in D-II (Tulare Union), Memorial is seeking a repeat as the divisional section champion and an undefeated season heading into the state playoffs. That’s no easy feat, but the Panthers have made it seem that way by outscoring opponents 455-159 in the regular season with quarterback Alec Trujillo throwing for for 2,861 yards and 32 touchdowns. First up in the playoffs is No. 8 San Luis Obispo after the Tigers beat South 24-16 in the first round.
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. San Luis Obispo
6. Tulare Union (10-0, D-II, 6)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 25 Garces
7. Tulare Western (9-1, D-II, 7)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 24 Stockdale (Thursday)
8. Clovis (7-4, D-I, 11)
LAST WEEK: beat Centennial, 49-14
THIS WEEK: at No. 3 Liberty
9. Bakersfield Christian (7-3, D-III, 9)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. Highland
10. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (8-2, D-IV, 10)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. Fresno-Washington Union
11. Arroyo Grande (8-3, D-I, 17)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 23 Sanger, 59-10
THIS WEEK: at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan
12. Fresno-Bullard (5-6, D-I, 22)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 12 Santa Maria-St. Joseph, 45-28
THIS WEEK: at No. 4 Bakersfield
13. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (8-3, D-I, 8)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 12 Fresno-Bullard, 45-28
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETED
14. Dinuba (8-2, D-II, 12)
LAST WEEK: beat Hanford West, 63-14
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 21 Hanford
15. Fresno-Edison (6-5, D-I, 18)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 19 Ridgeview, 42-33
THIS WEEK: at No. 1 Fresno-Central
16. Shafter (10-0, D-V, 15)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. Dos Palos
17. Santa Maria-Righetti (7-4, D-II, 13)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. Frontier
18. Kingsburg (9-2, D-III, 16)
LAST WEEK: beat Fresno-Hoover, 40-0
THIS WEEK: vs. West
19. Ridgeview (7-4, D-I, 14)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 15 Fresno-Edison, 42-33
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETED
20. Porterville (8-2, D-IV, 20)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. Wasco
21. Hanford (8-3, D-II, 21)
LAST WEEK: beat Fresno-Sunnyside, 40-21
THIS WEEK: at No. 14 Dinuba
22. Kennedy (10-1, D-V, 23)
LAST WEEK: beat Fresno-McLane, 57-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Arvin
23. Sanger (7-4, D-I, 18)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 11 Arroyo Grande, 59-10
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETED
24. Stockdale (6-5, D-II, 25)
LAST WEEK: beat Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, 45-21
THIS WEEK: at No. 7 Tulare Western (Thursday)
25. Garces (4-7, D-II, not ranked)
LAST WEEK: beat Visalia-Redwood, 45-0
THIS WEEK: at No. 6 Tulare Union
Dropped out: No. 24 Centennial
Next five: Visalia-Mt. Whitney, Caruthers, Madera, Clovis West, Clovis East
