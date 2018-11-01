The regular season finale around Kern County lived up to the hype.
Liberty and Bakersfield High battled to the end with Liberty winning the Southwest Yosemite League title in a 7-0 defensive battle. Highland beat East to end the Blades' chances at an undefeated Southeast Yosemite League title. North beat South for the first time in eight years while Shafter beat Wasco 22-17 to go 10-0 in the regular season for the first time in school history.
Now it’s time to see who has has enough left in the tank to make a run at a Central Section championships.
There are 18 county teams in the opening round this week while Shafter and BHS are on a bye.
A little note. My time doing these predictions hit a milestone as I finally hit my 1,000th game picked correctly. I still trail Josh Bennett, however, by three games this season. Josh has it going on.
Let the playoffs begin.
Division I
No. 14 Clovis North (2-7, 1-4 TRAC) at No. 3 Liberty (9-1, 5-0 SWYL)
This one might have been over the minute it was scheduled. So many things point to Liberty being able to put away Clovis North early and easing into the quarterfinals. Let’s start with the obvious. Take away the Patriots’ two on-field losses this season to Mission Viejo (vacated) and Clovis-Buchanan (both are ranked in the top 20 in the state) and Liberty has given up 38 total points in the other eight games during the regular season. That includes the 7-0 defensive gem against Bakersfield High last week. The win over the Drillers extended Liberty’s Southwest Yosemite League win streak to 10 games and the Patriots are 28-2 in league play since Bryan Nixon took over as the head coach in 2013. In terms of who stands out on the defensive side of the ball for Liberty, take your pick. Dylan Tooker leads the team with 65 tackles and flies around. Dylan Holmes and Jake Jaime are bruisers inside, while Jake O’Connell and Ben Olinger are edge rushers with power and speed. At linebacker, Sam Stewart Jr. and Anthony Villanueva lead the group, while Ramon Henderson, Hunter Riley and Kaden Bolton headline the secondary. And that's not even addressing the offense, led by Stewart (1,368 yards, 13 TDs) and an experience offensive line with anchors Daniel Viveros and Brycen Lindsey. Liberty and Clovis North have common opponents in Ridgeview and Clovis West. Liberty beat those two by combined scores of 85-14, while Clovis North beat Clovis West 42-40 in double overtime and lost to Ridgeview 20-14 in OT. None of this adds up to a close game, folks.
Trevor’s pick: Liberty 35, Clovis North 7
Josh's pick: Liberty 55, Clovis North 13
No. 13 Clovis East (4-6, 1-4 TRAC) at No. 4 Bakersfield High (7-3, 4-1 SWYL)
Clovis East gave No. 1 Fresno-Central the hardest challenge of the season in a 54-38 loss last Thursday. In his first year as the Timberwolves head coach, Ryan Reynolds (not that one) has taken Clovis East from a program that went 0-10 last season and was 9-46 since 2011, and snapped a 36-game league losing streak beating Clovis North, 21-6, on Oct. 5. However, this is a Bakersfield team that is ready and eager to get past last week’s 7-0 loss to Liberty. The Drillers were shutdown offensively by Liberty’s defense but, again, it was the inability to hold onto the ball that hampered BHS. Losing yardage on run plays because of missed handoffs and miscommunication between players made it that much harder to beat a team of Liberty’s caliber. The defense for BHS should be able to shut down Clovis East and if the Drillers can keep from turning over the ball, this should be one that gets the ball rolling again at Griffith Field.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield 42, Clovis East 14
Josh's pick: Bakersfield 38, Clovis East 14
No. 11 Centennial (6-4, 2-3 SWYL) at No. 6 Clovis (6-4, 2-3 TRAC)
I really like this matchup for Centennial. In the first playoff game for the Golden Hawks since 2015, the road game matchup is favorable for the Golden Hawks. Like Centennial, Clovis is a pass-first offense that puts up points. Junior Isaiah Robles averaged 212 passing yards per game during the regular season and Jake Sanders came in and threw for 408 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 38-35 loss to Clovis West. The Cougars began the season 4-0 but lost four of the final six games of the season. Centennial’s season trajectory is pretty close to the same. The Golden Hawks began the season 4-0 but lost four of their final six games. Kyle Connelly tossed for 202 yards last week and has 1,908 passing yards this season. If Ty Glass can run the ball efficiently, Connelly finds D.J. Adams (779 receiving yards, 10 TD) and the secondary can slow down the passing attack of Clovis, Centennial can go up and pick up a road game win, which would be its first playoff victory since 2014.
Trevor’s pick: Centennial 49, Clovis 42
Josh's pick: Clovis 42, Centennial 20
No. 9 Fresno-Edison (5-5, 2-3 CMAC) at No. 8 Ridgeview (7-3, 4-1 SYL)
Sophomore Shawn Allen ran for a season-high 169 yards on just eight carries and scored on a 51-yard interception return. Adding the speedster into the fold in the second half of the season has helped the offense tremendously with Alijah Alexander-Williams out for the remainder of the season with a broken leg. But Tahj Wright had an interception return for a score and added a rushing touchdown last week against Independence. The talent at Ridgeview is there, but the production has been up and down in crucial games. Edison took a big hit last week in a 42-7 thumping by Fresno-Bullard. The Tigers are a balanced offense with McKinley Lee III averaging nearly 150 rushing yards per game. However, other than a 48-8 win over a Madera South team that went 0-10, the defense has been torched plenty this season. If Ridgeview’s offense shows up and performs well, this should be a big win at home.
Trevor’s pick: Ridgeview 35, Edison 28
Josh's pick: Fresno-Edison 41, Ridgeview 38
D-II
No. 11 Frontier (2-8, 0-5 SWYL) at No. 6 Nipomo (8-2, 5-0 Ocean)
It’s been a rough year for the Titans. Injuries have mounted up and the play on the field has suffered tremendously. The 0-5 SWYL record was their second winless league slate in the last three seasons. In the first season in the Central Section, Nipomo went 8-0 in the regular season and won the Ocean League title after beating Templeton 56-14 last week. Nipomo, also nicknamed the Titans, is a run-heavy team. Nipomo averages 337 rushing yards per game, led by Ricky Iniguez (605 yards, 10 TD). Nipomo is no stranger to success. The team won the Southern Section Northwest Division title after going 10-4 in 2014. Frontier likely could have not elected to advance to the playoffs, but head coach Chris Bandy wanted one more game for his seniors to give it a go. Dustin Montanio, Ernest Jackson, Kolton Baker, Jacob Gomez, Logan Sorrel and Clayton Kyle have all been three-year varsity guys. But this looks like the final game of the their high school careers.
Trevor’s pick: Nipomo 28, Frontier 14
Josh's pick: Nipomo 41, Frontier 21
No. 10 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (6-4, 4-1 Ocean) at No. 7 Stockdale (5-5, 2-3 SWYL)
The change for Stockdale by moving Evan Burkhart to quarterback this season might be one of the best in-season moves a coaching staff has made this season. The Mustangs had scored just 14 points in their first two games of the season before exploding with 132 in the next three games, all in wins over playoff-bound squads. Burkhart is not a prototypical signal caller, but his ability to tuck the ball and run has been the biggest weapon for Stockdale, a team that tied for its highest win total since the Mustangs went 9-2 in 2009. The Mustangs home game this week is in large part to beating Frontier and Stockdale the final two weeks of the regular season, as Burkhart ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns in those games. Burkhart also connected with Brandon Dunn for a final-second touchdown pass to beat Frontier. Pioneer Valley finished second in the Ocean League but did not leave the central coast region. With the travel aspect coming into play for the first time this season for the Panthers, and Burkhart leading the way, Stockdale should advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years.
Trevor’s pick: Stockdale 34, Pioneer Valley 29
Josh's pick: Stockdale 35, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 27
No. 9 Visalia-Redwood (4-6, 3-2 WYL) at No. 8 Garces (3-7, 2-3 SWYL)
The loss for Garces last week to Stockdale couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Rams. Garces played well against Bakersfield and then beat Centennial 31-23 before a loss to Liberty two weeks ago. But, hey, no one else in town has scored more than seven points on the Patriots, so the Rams seemed poised to go into the playoffs with momentum. The 21-14 loss at Stockdale last week, however, kept Garces from a winning record in the SWYL after going 4-1 last season. The Rams opponent this week has had an up-and-down season. Redwood scored the second-most points against undefeated and No. 1-seed Tulare Union in a 67-20 loss to the Tribe and only lost by a point in a 21-20 loss to Porterville, the No. 1 seed in D-IV, in September. While Garces has a much better strength of schedule, the Rangers are not going to be an easy team to take down. If the Rams can’t control the clock and struggle with turnovers, then it might be donezo here.
Trevor’s pick: Redwood 21, Garces 20
Josh's pick: Garces 27, Redwood 12
D-III
No. 11 West (5-5, 2-3 SYL) at No. 6 Independence (6-4, 3-2 SYL)
It’s not ideal, but here are West and Independence meeting up in the first round of the D-III playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The South Yosemite League rivals played on Oct. 12 in a 35-20 Falcons victory in a game where Sergio Borreli threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns for Independence. The Vikings beat Golden Valley 29-0 a week later and, in a must-win situation for a playoff berth, West beat Tehachapi 27-14 on the road. Khaiden Dearmore ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Lopez and Jaedon Webb both recorded double-digit tackles for the Vikings. Independence lost to Ridgeview in blowout fashion last week in a game where it was the Falcons who were the undisciplined squad against the Wolf Pack. Figure that with the way this game finished last month and assuming Tyler Schilahabel and his staff will get Independence back on track, and the Falcons should advance here. But when it’s two league rivals going at it, things can get wonky.
Trevor’s pick: Independence 28, West 21
Josh's pick: Independence 41, West 30
No. 10 Highland (6-4, 3-2 SEYL) at No. 7 Chowchilla (7-3, 3-1 NSL)
A year after Highland had its perfect season and undefeated Southeast Yosemite League record ended by a regular season finale loss on the road at North, the Scots played the role of upset underdogs last week. Highland beat East 25-20, keeping the Blades from winning the SEYL title outright and preserving the season for the Scots after losing Matthew Miranda and A.J. Cleveland to injuries down the stretch of the regular season. Miranda is lost for the season and Cleveland is not ready to return. A loss last week to Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 35-27, snapped a five-game win streak for the Tribe. Cody Woolsey leads the way with 1,126 rushing yards and Jordan Hornbeck has added another 712 rushing yards. Chowchilla’s run game might be too steady for Highland to overcome.
Trevor’s pick: Chowchilla 42, Highland 27
Josh's pick: Highland 34, Chowchilla 27
No. 9 South (6-4, 3-2 SEYL) at No. 8 San Luis Obispo (7-3, 3-2 Ocean)
Last week’s home loss to rival North was no picnic and this week’s first round playoff game for South at San Luis Obispo won’t be a day at the beach, either. South’s season has been one of highs (60-6 win over Delano and beating Highland 20-14) and lows (losing to North and a 21-17 loss to East). There is plenty of talent across the board for South with Joseph Jones, Daniel Lomax, Ryan Harlan, Bryson Aguirre and company, but this is a solid SLO team. The Tigers scored 87 points the final two weeks of the season in wins over Templeton and Morro Bay. South's offense has to produce early and often because the Tigers will put points up. If South stumbles, this one won’t be pretty.
Trevor’s pick: San Luis Obispo 28, South 20
Josh's pick: South 28, San Luis Obispo 24
D-IV
No. 12 Chavez (3-7, 2-4 SSL) at No. 5 Kerman (6-4, 2-2 NSL)
Chavez was just 0-9 last season after losing a massive senior class in 2016 that won 29 games in three years for the Titans. Chavez snapped a 13-game losing streak beating East 12-8 on Sept. 7. Six of the seven losses for Chavez this season came to teams that either on a bye this week as a top seed or are hosting a first round game this week. The strength of schedule is there and the Titans have stood the test. Senior running back Elijah Rangel has been a workhorse while Reuben Cervantes and Alex Medel both have more than 100 tackles this season. But Kerman is one of the best teams the Titans will play this season. Colton Smith had 164 rushing yards last week in a 24-20 win over Fresno-Washington Union. Kerman has a strong history of playing very well at home in the playoffs.
Trevor’s pick: Kerman 40, Chavez 21
Josh's pick: Kerman 37, Chavez 13
No. 11 Tulare-Mission Oak (2-8, 1-4 EYL) at No. 6 North (6-4, 4-1 SEYL)
The two wins this season for Mission Oak came to Kern County teams — a 21-14 win over West in the opening week of the year and a 44-13 win over Delano in the final week of 2018 regular season. North did something last week the Stars hadn’t done since 2010, and that’s beat South and bring the sword back to Oildale. Chris Romero ran for 189 yards and both North touchdowns over the Rebels. The senior running back has 1,162 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games this season. Damian Mireles, Cameron Gray, James Johnson and Cole Fields led the way defensively last week. North advanced to the D-IV semifinals a year ago and has the ability to do the same this season. This is a very talented North team and this week likely will be an easy win, but nothing seems to be normal in 2018 for the Stars. If the best of North comes out to play, the Stars will advance to take on No. 3 Porterville-Monache next week.
Trevor’s pick: North 35, Mission Oak 7
Josh's pick: North 48, Tulare-MIssion Oak 7
No. 9 East (5-5, 4-1 SEYL) at No. 8 Wasco (7-3, 4-2 SSL)
I really am looking forward to this matchup. East surprised so many, suffering a four-game losing streak in non-league play before going 4-1 in the SEYL and sharing the league title with North. Richard Lara is one of the better dual threat quarterbacks in the county and Chad Grider and his coaching staff have done a great job this season with the Blades. In the same aspect, Wasco has been one of the best storylines. The Tigers are 11 points from going 10-0 in the regular season. The Tigers lost to North by one point and had five-point losses to Shafter and Kennedy in South Sequoia League play. It’s quite remarkable how quickly the players have adapted to the coaching staff in Chad Martinez’ first full season as head coach. The future is bright for Wasco with sophomores Christian Alvarez (1,322 rushing yards 13 TDs) and Elias Salinas (676 yards, nine TDs), and the team also has the senior leadership of Joel Rocha (812 yards, 12 TDs). This is a very good No. 8-seed and is going to be tough at home. East will give Wasco a test, but this could be a very special run for the Tigers in the playoffs.
Trevor’s pick: Wasco 35, East 21
Josh's pick: Wasco 45, East 18
D-V
No. 15 Fresno-McLane (4-6, 0-5 NYL) at No. 3 Kennedy (9-1, 5-1 SSL)
Kennedy is trying to get back to the semifinals for the fifth consecutive time. The Thunderbirds became one of the top small-school programs in the section under Dennis Moody and might have the best team in school history this season in Mario Millan’s first year as the head coach. The lone blemish came on the road at undefeated Shafter, and Kennedy finished the season with a 44-14 win over Chavez last week. Tyreak Walker had 152 rushing yards and Jose Cota had 106 last week. Walker has 1,397 rushing yards this season and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark seven times this season. McLane won four games in non-league play, but went winless in the North Yosemite League. Kennedy has title game aspirations and this one should be over before halftime.
Trevor’s pick: Kennedy 42, McLane 6
Josh's pick: No. 3 Kennedy 55, No. 14 Fresno-McLane 6
No. 11 Reedley-Immanuel (4-5) at No. 6 Arvin (6-4, 3-3 SSL)
What a year for Arvin. The six regular-season wins is the most for the Bears in seven years after Arvin went 7-5 in 2012. This is just the second winning season for Arvin in the past 12 years and the team is at home this week. Arnie Pantoja has led the Bears offense with 826 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while Angel Torres and Manuel Chavez have led the way defensively. Immanuel is one of just two programs that play 11-man football in the section that are not associated with a league. None of Immanuel’s four wins this season came against teams with winning records, including Farmersville (0-10), Mendota (2-8) and Tollhouse-Sierra (1-9). Arvin will advance.
Trevor’s pick: Arvin 35, Immanuel 14
Josh's pick: Arvin 31, Reedley-Immanuel 20
D-VI (quarterfinals)
No. 5 California City (6-4, 4-0 HDL) at No. 4 McFarland (5-5, 1-5 SSL)
This one is tough for California City. After beating Bishop 28-14 last week for the High Desert League title, the Ravens will travel to McFarland for the quarterfinals this week. There are only eight teams in the D-VI playoffs, so the quarterfinals begin this week and the championships will be played in three weeks. This one is intriguing because on paper, these are two very evenly matched team. But with Casey Quinn’s playoff experience as a head coach at Fresno-Central, Chavez and Clovis North, the advantage goes to the Cougars.
Trevor’s pick: McFarland 21, Cal City 14
Josh's pick: McFarland 27, California City 23
Trevor last week: 13-5 (.722)
Josh last week: 14-4 (.777)
Trevor this season: 152-58 (.724)
Josh this season: 156-55 (.743)
Trevor all-time: 1,011-366 (.734)
Josh all-time: 240-97 (.712)
