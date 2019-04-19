The Central Section boys tennis team playoff brackets have been announced and no Kern County teams were awarded No. 1 seeds.
Liberty, the Southwest Yosemite League champion, is the top local team in the Division I bracket. The Patriots open the playoffs at home Wednesday against No. 13 Clovis East.
It will be just the second true home match this season for Liberty. The courts on campus were refinished and the first match on the new playing surface was the regular-season finale last week against Bakersfield High.
No. 7 Stockdale also has a home playoff match in the first round against No. 10 Bakersfield Christian.
In D-II, Garces is the No. 2 seed and Centennial is No. 6. Both have first round byes while No. 8 Frontier opens on the road Wednesday at No. 8 Reedley-Immanuel.
Taft is the top local team in D-III, seeded No. 3. The Wildcats won the South Sequoia League title and have a first round bye.
Highland, the Southeast Yosemite League champion, is the 4-seed in D-IV. The Scots have a first round bye and will play the winner of No. 12 Arvin at No. 5 Wasco in the quarterfinals on April 30.
Only two local teams are in the D-V bracket with Golden Valley seeded No. 6 and Chavez seeded No. 10. The Bulldogs have a first round bye and will face No. 3 Orange Cove in the quarterfinals, while the Titans open on Wednesday at No. 7 Woodlake.
The semifinals are set for May 12 and the finals for the weekend of May 17-18.
Central Section boys tennis playoffs
First round, Wednesday, start times 3:30 p.m.
Division I
No. 15 East at No. 2 Arroyo Grande; No. 14 Atascadero at No. 3 Clovis West; No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty; No. 12 Fresno-Bullard at No. 5 San Luis Obispo; No. 11 Paso Robles at No. 8 Clovis-Buchanan; No. 10 Bakersfield Christian at No. 7 Stockdale; No. 9 Visalia-Redwood at No. 8 Clovis
BYE: No. 1 Clovis North
D-II
First round
No. 9 Frontier at No. 8 Reedley-Immanuel
BYES: No. 1 Sanger, No. 2 Garces, No. 3 Visalia-Central Valley Christian, No. 4 West, No. 5 Templeton, No. 6 Centennial, No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
D-III
First round
No. 9 Reedley at No. 8 Selma
BYES: No. 1 Oakhurst-Yosemite, No. 2 Visalia-Mt. Whitney, No. 3 Taft, No. 4 Orcutt Academy, No. 5 Fresno-Edison, No. 6 Delano, No. 7 Lemoore
D-IV
First round
No. 12 Arvin at No. 5 Wasco; No. 11 Madera South at No. 6 Kingsburg; No. 10 Corcoran at No. 7 North; No. 9 Fowler at No. 8 Kerman
BYES: No. 1 Hanford-Sierra Pacific, No. 2 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, No. 3 Fresno-Roosevelt, No. 4 Highland
D-V
First round
No. 10 Chavez at No. 7 Woodlake; No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Dos Palos
BYES: No. 1 Fresno Christian, No. 2 Caruthers, No. 3 Orange Cove, No. 4 Firebaugh, No. 5 Fresno-McLane, No. 6 Golden Valley
