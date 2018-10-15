The first glimpse at what the new-look Central Section will look like in terms of team playoffs gets a crack this week as girls tennis team brackets were announced Monday afternoon.
Nine schools, including five in Division I and another three in D-II filled up the brackets and pushed some local programs down in the playoffs.
Defending D-I champions Clovis North once again earn the top-seed and the lone team in the division to have a bye in the opening round, which begins on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande is the 2-seed and San Luis Obispo is the fourth-seed with Clovis-Buchanan at No. 3.
The highest local team in D-I is Stockdale at No. 5. The Mustangs will play No. 12 Bakersfield Christian at BCHS because the Mustangs' paperwork was filed late to the section office, according to athletic director Justin Roberts.
According to Central Section associate commissioner Jeff Cardoza, a new section bylaw penalizes teams that do not submit coaching rankings on deadline. Locals programs in Stockdale, East, Wasco, Golden Valley and Chavez were all dinged for tardiness.
Garces, which finished tied with Stockdale at 9-1 in Southwest Yosemite League play, is the 6-seed and will host No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph in the opening round.
There are four local teams in D-II all have home matches in the first round with No. 5 Bakersfield hosting No. 12 Visalia-El Diamante, No. 6 Frontier hosting No. 11 Nipomo, No. 7 Centennial is at home in first round against No. 10 Templeton and No. 8 Ridgeview hosting No. 9 Reedley-Immanuel in the first round.
North, the Southeast Yosemite League champions, are the highest seeded Kern County team with the 2-seed in D-III.
The Stars host No. 15 Wasco in the first round while No. 7 Independence hosts No. 10 Reedley, No. 11 West is at No. 6 Tulare Western and No. 16 Tehachapi is at No. 1 Corcoran.
South Sequoia League champions Taft are the 3-seed in D-IV and have a bye in the first round. The Wildcats will host the winner of No. 6 East vs. No. 11 Madera South in the quarterfinals on Oct. 23.
Arvin is the highest local program in the D-V playoffs at No. 7 and will host No. 10 Desert in the first round. No. 8 Mira Monte hosts No. 9 Orange Cove while No. 11 Shafter is at No. 6 Tulare-Mission Oak, no. 11 Kennedy is at No. 5 Fresno Christian and No. 14 Golden Valley plays at No. 3 Fowler.
Central Section Girls Tennis Team Playoffs
First round, Thursday, Oct. 18; quarterfinals, Tuesday, Oct. 23; semifinals, Thursday, Oct. 31; championships, Tuesday, Nov. 6
All matches 4 p.m. unless earlier start time authorized by section office.
Division I
First round
No. 15 Orcutt Academy at No. 2 Arroyo Grande; No. 14 Fresno-Bullard at No. 3 Clovis-Buchanan; No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 San Luis Obispo; No. 5 Stockdale at No. 12 Bakersfield Christian (BCHS granted home match on clerical error by Stockdale), 2 p.m.; No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph at No. 6 Garces; No. 10 Liberty at No. 7 Clovis West; No. 9 Clovis at No. 8 Clovis East
BYE: No. 1 Clovis North
D-II
No. 13 Fresno-Central at No. 4 Morro Bay; No. 12 Visalia-El Diamante at No. 5 Bakersfield; No. 11 Nipomo at No. 6 Frontier; No. 10 Templeton at No. 7 Centennial; No. 9 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 8 Ridgeview
BYES: No. 1 Visalia-Redwood, No. 2 Sanger, No. 3 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
D-III
No. 16 Tehachapi at No. 1 Corcoran; No. 15 Wasco at No. 2 North; No. 14 Fresno-Hoover at No. 3 Lemoore; No. 13 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 4 Selma; No. 12 Porterville at No. 5 Visalia-Mt. Whitney; No. 11 West at No. 6 Tulare Western; No. 10 Reedley at No. 7 Independence; No. 9 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep at No. 8 Tulare Union
D-IV
No. 6 East at No. 11 Madera South (East failed to submit paperwork on time); No. 10 Chavez at No. 7 Strathmore; No. 9 Woodlake at No. 8 Chowchilla
BYES: No. 1 Visalia-Central Valley Christian; No. 2 Kerman; No. 3 Taft; No. 4 Highland; No. 5 Coalinga
D-V
No. 14 Golden Valley at No. 3 Fowler; No. 4 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 13 Caruthers; No. 12 Kennedy at No. 5 Fresno Christian; No. 11 Shafter at No. 6 Tulare-Mission Oak; No. 10 Desert at No. 7 Arvin; No. 9 Orange Cove at No. 8 Mira Monte
BYES: No. 1 Firebaugh, No. 2 Kingsburg
